Politics & Governance

Fresh Crisis Looms in PDP Over Zoning Formula

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

22, August 2025/Naija 247 News 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on the brink of another crisis as southern stakeholders in the party have described a recent consultative meeting on zoning as “illegal” and “exclusionary.” The meeting, which was held in Lagos, has sparked tensions among party members, with some state chairmen, national officers, and former governors expressing their discontent over being excluded from the process.

Exclusion of Critical Stakeholders

The PDP’s zoning committee, led by Governor Duoye Diri, is expected to submit its recommendations to the National Executive Committee (NEC) on August 25. However, the exclusion of some critical stakeholders from the Lagos meeting has raised concerns about the legitimacy of the process. Some party members have questioned the motives behind the meeting, which they claim was designed to favor certain individuals or groups within the party.

Power Struggle

The crisis is seen as a manifestation of a larger power struggle between Governor Seyi Makinde and Minister Nyesom Wike, who have differing views on the party’s presidential ticket for 2027. While Governor Makinde has emphasized the need for inclusivity and consultation, Minister Wike’s camp has kicked against the Lagos meeting, describing it as “null and void.”

Reactions from PDP Leaders

Some PDP leaders, including the Conference of Professionals in the PDP (CP-PDP), have defended the legitimacy of the Lagos meeting. However, others have expressed concerns about the potential consequences of the crisis on the party’s unity and its chances in the 2027 elections.

The PDP’s crisis over zoning formula is a major test of the party’s internal democracy and its ability to manage its internal differences. As the party’s NEC meeting approaches, stakeholders are urging the leadership to ensure that the process is inclusive and transparent. The outcome of the meeting on August 25 will be crucial in determining the party’s direction and its prospects in the 2027 elections.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

Favor Akpan, News Writer
