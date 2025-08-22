Court Restrains Police from Arresting Media Personality Nedu Over N83m Contract Dispute

A Federal High Court in Lagos has issued a restraining order preventing the Nigeria Police Force from arresting or harassing popular on-air personality and comedian, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, widely known as Nedu, over a brewing N83 million contract dispute.

Naija247news reports that the court’s decision followed a fundamental human rights suit filed by Nedu, challenging what he described as harassment and threats of arrest by the police in connection with a civil business disagreement.

Naija247news gathered that the dispute stems from a contract involving media and brand promotion services allegedly entered into by Nedu and a Lagos-based company. The firm reportedly petitioned the police, accusing the media figure of breaching a commercial agreement and misappropriating funds.

However, in his suit, Nedu maintained that the matter was purely civil and not criminal in nature, insisting that the involvement of the police amounted to intimidation and a violation of his constitutional rights. His legal team argued that using police machinery in civil disputes was an abuse of office.

According to Naija247news, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa granted the interim order restraining the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, from taking any action that could lead to Nedu’s arrest pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Naija247news understands that the order also bars the police from further inviting, interrogating, or detaining the media personality on the said matter.

In the certified court documents reviewed by Naija247news, the judge emphasized that constitutional safeguards against unlawful detention must be upheld, especially in disputes that fall outside the purview of criminal law.

Naija247news gathered that the case has been adjourned to a later date for hearing of the main suit, during which both parties are expected to present further arguments.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.