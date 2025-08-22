Confusion Reigns as Boko Haram Commander Refutes Death Reports Following Niger Airstrike

Reports continue to swirl regarding the fate of a senior Boko Haram commander allegedly killed in an airstrike in the Niger Republic. Naija247news gathered that conflicting statements have emerged from both military officials and local sources, deepening uncertainty over the veracity of the claim.

Initially, multiple media organisations and regional security analysts widely circulated that the commander had been eliminated in the overnight operation. Naija247news understands that the strike was part of coordinated actions by Nigerien forces targeting suspected militant hideouts close to the border. However, within hours, the narrative took a dramatic turn.

According to Naija247news, a spokesperson believed to be close to the group issued a statement denying the death, insisting the commander was alive and unharmed. The statement demanded an immediate retraction of the reports and promised to release evidence of the commander’s current status soon.

Military leaders in Niger neither confirmed nor categorically denied the commander’s death. While Naija247news reports that some regional defence officials acknowledged an airstrike took place in the suspected region, they stopped short of claiming a successful kill. One unnamed source described the strike as “significant,” but added that confirmation of any high-value casualty remains unverified.

In addition, residents of villages near the strike zone told Naija247News that they witnessed explosions and military aircraft activity overnight. Naija247news gathered that locals reported fleeing in panic, though they offered no clear evidence of casualties beyond some damaged structures. Eyewitness accounts further allege that security forces have since increased patrols in the area, but movements remain cautious and tightly controlled.

Amid conflicting claims and sparse ground data, analysts caution that both sides may have strategic motivations in manipulating the narrative. Naija247news understands that the Nigerien military may be highlighting a possible victory to boost morale, while Boko Haram seeks to maintain the image of invulnerability by swiftly denying the commander’s demise.

For now, the fate of the Boko Haram commander hangs in the balance, with no independent confirmation forthcoming. Naija247news reports that monitoring continues, and further updates are expected once clearer intelligence or first-hand verification becomes available.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.