Sports

Chelle names 39-man provisional squad for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

22, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Super Eagles’ Head Coach Éric Sékou Chelle has unveiled a 39-man provisional list for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. The squad features a mix of experienced players and young talents, with some notable inclusions and omissions.

The Squad

The provisional list includes top stars like Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, and William Ekong, who will be expected to lead the team in the qualifiers. Other notable players in the squad include Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Samuel Chukwueze. The squad is divided into three categories: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards.

Goalkeepers

The goalkeeping department is led by Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye, and Amas Obasogie, among others. The experienced hands will be expected to provide guidance to the younger players in the squad.

Defenders

The defense is anchored by experienced players like William Ekong, Calvin Bassey, and Olaoluwa Aina. Other notable defenders in the squad include Bruno Onyemaechi, Zaidu Sanusi, and Igoh Ogbu.

Midfielders

The midfield is packed with talent, featuring players like Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, and Raphael Onyedika. Other notable midfielders in the squad include Frank Onyeka, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi.

Forwards

The forward line is led by Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze. Other notable forwards in the squad include Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, and Tolu Arokodare.

The 39-man provisional squad is a testament to Coach Chelle’s commitment to building a strong and competitive team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. As the team prepares to face Rwanda and Zimbabwe, fans will be eagerly watching to see how the players will perform and who will make the final cut. With a strong squad in place, the Super Eagles are poised to make a statement in the qualifiers.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

