CDS Warns Slow Prosecution Is Fueling Vessel-Burning in Oil Theft Crackdown

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has revealed that the military occasionally resorts to burning oil theft vessels due to prosecution delays, highlighting challenges within Nigeria’s legal and maritime security framework.

Naija247News gathered that in recent years, a growing backlog in prosecuting oil theft suspects has put pressure on naval operatives, who have seized numerous vessels suspected of illegal crude lifting or in-transit illicit activity.

According to Naija247News, the vessels remain docked after seizure, and, with courts moving slowly, some of these vessels become security liabilities. The disposal process becomes costly and protracted, compelling field commanders to sometimes take drastic steps.

Naija247News understands that the CDS’s testimony sheds light on the intersection between security operations and judicial inefficiencies, an area often underreported but critical to national stability.

In a recent briefing, the CDS acknowledged the harsh reality of having to destroy seized vessels. He emphasized that these steps are not taken lightly but are sometimes unavoidable when vessels become abandoned, dilapidated, or pose maritime hazards. “When prosecution stalls indefinitely, what alternative do our personnel have?” he reportedly asked.

According to Naija247News, the CDS urged the government to prioritise speedy trials of oil theft suspects. He also proposed legislative and procedural reforms, including specialised maritime courts, digital evidence handling, and enhanced inter-agency coordination to ensure swift prosecution and judicial closure.

Naija247News reports that stakeholders have expressed mixed reactions to the admissions. Some maritime security experts support the CDS’s call, pointing out that burning decrepit vessels can prevent their return to criminal use or environmental contamination. Others caution that such actions could raise environmental or legal concerns unless regulated transparently.

Naija247News understands that environmental groups are particularly worried about uncontrolled vessel burnings and the resulting pollution. They are demanding better protocols, including eco-friendly disposal options and accountability for environmental impact.

According to Naija247News, the CDS pushed for collaboration between defence, justice, environment, and petroleum ministries to craft a comprehensive framework for managing seized vessels responsibly. This, he hopes, will reduce the need for burning and ensure adherence to legal and environmental standards.

Naija247News gathered that such reform could also deter future oil theft by ensuring offenders face swift justice, while reducing collateral damage from abandoned vessels.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

