State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

Benue State Assembly Suspends Four Lawmakers Amid Alleged Plot Against Speaker

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

The Benue State House of Assembly has suspended four of its members following allegations of involvement in a plot to impeach the Speaker. Naija247News gathered that the decision was taken at a plenary session held earlier this week, where lawmakers were accused of planning to destabilize the leadership of the Assembly.

According to Naija247News, the Speaker presided over the session that led to the suspension of the four legislators, whose identities have been withheld pending further investigation. Naija247News understands that the suspension is with immediate effect and indefinite, allowing the Assembly adequate time to gather evidence and consider next steps.

Naija247News reports that a resolution for the lawmakers’ suspension was moved by a senior member of the Assembly, citing grounds of gross misconduct and breach of trust. The resolution was seconded and carried by a majority vote, effectively removing the quartet from all legislative duties.

Naija247News gathered that some of the suspended lawmakers were instrumental in mobilising support within the House for an impeachment motion, which they were alleged to have circulated in secret. The motion reportedly lacked sufficient endorsements and did not follow the due legislative process, prompting internal concern from loyalists of the Speaker.

According to Naija247News, a legal committee has been tasked with investigating the allegations and will present its findings in due course. Members of this committee are expected to interview witnesses, examine documentation related to the impeachment motion, and determine whether formal charges should be brought.

Naija247News understands that reactions have been mixed. Supporters of the Speaker commend the suspension as a necessary step to preserve the integrity of the Assembly, while critics suggest it could have a chilling effect on dissenting voices within the legislature. Some believe the move could deepen existing political tensions in Benue State, particularly as the 2027 general elections approach.

Naija247News reports that no statement has yet been issued by the suspended lawmakers, although insiders say they are exploring legal options and may challenge the Assembly’s action. Political analysts warn that the case could set a precedent for how internal disciplinary matters are handled in Nigerian state legislatures.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

NFF Neglecting Ex-Internationals, Taribo West Alleges as Rufai’s Family Cries for Help
Japan Names Kisarazu as Official Hometown for Nigerians to Deepen Bilateral Relations
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

