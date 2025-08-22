📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Politics & Governance

APC Triumphs in Zamfara By-Election, Deals PDP Blow

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

22, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in the Zamfara State House of Assembly Kaura-Namoda South by-election, dealing a significant blow to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The APC candidate, Kamilu Saidu Wambai, won the election with a substantial margin, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Election Results

The by-election was held on August 21 after being declared inconclusive on August 16 due to alleged irregularities. INEC subsequently declared the APC candidate winner with over 70,001 votes, while the PDP candidate garnered 5,341 votes. The APC’s victory was a significant boost to the party’s morale, especially in the state.

Allegations of Irregularities

The PDP had raised allegations of voter intimidation and security breaches during the election. However, the APC dismissed these claims, and INEC declared the election valid. The outcome of the by-election has been seen as a major setback for Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration and a significant win for former Governor Bello Matawalle’s faction within the APC.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The APC’s victory in the by-election could have significant implications for the 2027 general elections in Zamfara State. The outcome may be seen as a referendum on the state’s political direction, and the APC’s win could give the party momentum heading into the next election cycle. As the APC celebrates its win, it will likely look to build on this momentum and consolidate its position in the state.

Reaction from Stakeholders

Stakeholders in Zamfara State have reacted to the outcome of the by-election, with some praising the APC’s victory and others criticizing the election process. The PDP’s loss may lead to internal restructuring within the party, while the APC will likely look to capitalize on its win to strengthen its position in the state. As the political landscape in Zamfara continues to evolve, one thing is clear: the APC’s victory has set the stage for a potentially intense political battle in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.

The APC’s victory in the Zamfara by-election is a significant development in the state’s politics. The outcome may have implications for the 2027 general elections and could be seen as a referendum on Zamfara’s political direction. As the APC celebrates its win, the PDP will likely regroup and strategize for future elections.

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

