📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
INEC & Election News

37,169 PVCs Unclaimed in Bauchi, INEC Raises Concern

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

22, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bauchi State has expressed concern over the alarming number of unclaimed Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state. According to INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, a staggering 37,169 PVCs remain unclaimed, raising questions about voter apathy and under-registration in the state.

A Call to Action

INEC has urged eligible residents to seize the opportunity to register or update their voter details during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. The commission has revealed that Bauchi State has 2,749,268 registered voters, with 20 local government areas, 212 registration wards, and 5,423 polling units. With the CVR exercise underway, INEC is encouraging citizens to take advantage of the opportunity to collect their PVCs and participate in future elections.

Details of the CVR Exercise

The CVR exercise, which began with online pre-registration on August 18, 2025, will cover fresh voter registration, correction of personal details, replacement of lost or damaged PVCs, transfer of registration, and collection of unclaimed PVCs. Physical registration will commence on August 25, 2025, at designated centers across the state. INEC has warned against multiple or underage registration, proxy collection of PVCs, or obstruction of INEC officials, stressing that such offenses attract stiff penalties under the Electoral Act 2022

The unclaimed PVCs in Bauchi State are a wake-up call to citizens to take their civic duties seriously and participate in the electoral process. INEC’s efforts to sensitize and educate the public about the importance of voter registration are commendable. As the CVR exercise continues, it is hoped that more Bauchi residents will take advantage of the opportunity to register and collect their PVCs, thereby exercising their right to shape the future of their state and country.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
PDP Governors Converge in Zamfara Ahead of National Convention
Next article
FG Offers Global-Level Incentives to Attract Oil, Gas Investors Back to Nigeria
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

U.S.-based Oil Company Seeks Return to Nigeria via Acquisition of Svenska’s OML 145

Naija247news Naija247news -
A delegation from Vaalco Energy, a U.S.-based independent oil and gas exploration and development company, has expressed interest in re-entering Nigeria through the acquisition of Svenska’s Production Sharing Contract (PSC) interest in Oil Mining Lease...

Nigeria Spends $10 Billion Annually on Food Imports — Minister Kyari

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
The Federal Government has raised concern over the $10 billion Nigeria spends annually on food imports, highlighting the urgent need for innovative financing solutions to boost agriculture and strengthen food security. The call was made...

Nigeria’s Oil Production Hits 1.8 Million BPD as US Exports Fall to 3.3 Million BPD – OPEC & NUPRC Report

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
The United States’ crude oil exports to Nigeria and other African nations fell for the fifth consecutive month, averaging 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in July 2025, according to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting...

NNPCL GCEO, PENGASSAN President Call for Safer, Resilient Oil and Gas Sector

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
ABUJA — The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Bayo Ojulari, has called for urgent action to boost Nigeria’s oil production, stressing that the country’s abundant reserves...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

U.S.-based Oil Company Seeks Return to Nigeria via Acquisition of Svenska’s OML 145

Analysis 0
A delegation from Vaalco Energy, a U.S.-based independent oil and gas exploration and development company, has expressed interest in re-entering Nigeria through the acquisition of Svenska’s Production Sharing Contract (PSC) interest in Oil Mining Lease...

Nigeria Spends $10 Billion Annually on Food Imports — Minister Kyari

Agriculture 0
The Federal Government has raised concern over the $10 billion Nigeria spends annually on food imports, highlighting the urgent need for innovative financing solutions to boost agriculture and strengthen food security. The call was made...

Nigeria’s Oil Production Hits 1.8 Million BPD as US Exports Fall to 3.3 Million BPD – OPEC & NUPRC Report

Oil & Gas 0
The United States’ crude oil exports to Nigeria and other African nations fell for the fifth consecutive month, averaging 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in July 2025, according to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp