37,169 PVCs Unclaimed in Bauchi, INEC Raises Concern

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bauchi State has expressed concern over the alarming number of unclaimed Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state. According to INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, a staggering 37,169 PVCs remain unclaimed, raising questions about voter apathy and under-registration in the state.

A Call to Action

INEC has urged eligible residents to seize the opportunity to register or update their voter details during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. The commission has revealed that Bauchi State has 2,749,268 registered voters, with 20 local government areas, 212 registration wards, and 5,423 polling units. With the CVR exercise underway, INEC is encouraging citizens to take advantage of the opportunity to collect their PVCs and participate in future elections.

Details of the CVR Exercise

The CVR exercise, which began with online pre-registration on August 18, 2025, will cover fresh voter registration, correction of personal details, replacement of lost or damaged PVCs, transfer of registration, and collection of unclaimed PVCs. Physical registration will commence on August 25, 2025, at designated centers across the state. INEC has warned against multiple or underage registration, proxy collection of PVCs, or obstruction of INEC officials, stressing that such offenses attract stiff penalties under the Electoral Act 2022

The unclaimed PVCs in Bauchi State are a wake-up call to citizens to take their civic duties seriously and participate in the electoral process. INEC’s efforts to sensitize and educate the public about the importance of voter registration are commendable. As the CVR exercise continues, it is hoped that more Bauchi residents will take advantage of the opportunity to register and collect their PVCs, thereby exercising their right to shape the future of their state and country.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.