Politics & Governance

2027: Jonathan Under Pressure as Northern Opposition Intensifies Calls for His Candidacy

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

22, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The rumored interest of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2027 presidential election has sparked intense debate across Nigeria’s political landscape. As northern opposition groups step up pressure on Jonathan to declare his intentions, the former president remains tight-lipped about his future plans.

Northern Politicians Weigh In

The call for Jonathan to throw his hat into the ring has been gaining momentum, with some northern politicians seeing his candidacy as a strategic opportunity to unseat President Bola Tinubu. According to insiders, the zoning arrangement, which suggests the presidency should rotate between geopolitical zones, could work in Jonathan’s favor. Northern politicians believe that if Jonathan contests and wins, it would pave the way for a northern candidate in 2031.

Speculation Mounts

Campaign posters featuring Jonathan’s image have been spotted in major locations, including Kano State, fueling speculation about his potential interest in the presidency. The posters are part of a campaign by Team New Nigeria, a group that claims to have mobilized millions of registered voters. While Jonathan’s camp has neither confirmed nor denied his intentions, the buzz around his potential candidacy continues to grow.

Mixed Reactions

Not everyone is convinced about Jonathan’s viability as a candidate. Some critics, like Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker, believe Jonathan should not contest the 2027 presidential election, citing the PDP’s decline since his departure. Others, like Dele Farotimi, a lawyer, think some politicians are trying to rebrand Jonathan, despite his 2015 electoral loss.

PDP’s Dilemma

The PDP’s current state of affairs adds another layer of complexity to Jonathan’s potential run. With internal crises and leadership tussles plaguing the party, Jonathan’s decision to run or not could significantly impact the party’s future. If he decides to run, it could either revitalize the party or further deepen its divisions.

As the debate around Jonathan’s potential candidacy intensifies, one thing is clear: the 2027 presidential election is shaping up to be a highly contested and unpredictable race. Whether Jonathan decides to run or not, his influence on the political landscape cannot be ignored. Only time will tell if he will heed the call of his supporters or maintain his silence.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

