Wike’s Loyalists Secure APC Tickets for Rivers Council Election

21, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a surprising turn of events, aspirants linked to Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, have secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) tickets for the upcoming Rivers State local government election. This development has sent shockwaves through the state’s political landscape, with many speculating about Wike’s motives.

A Strategic Move?

According to reports, several Wike loyalists have defected to the APC and secured tickets for various local government areas in Rivers State. Some of the aspirants who got the APC tickets include Confidence Deko for Gokana Local Government, Dr. Chidi Lloyd for Emohua Local Government, and Obari Ollormate for Eleme Local Government, among others. This move is seen as a strategic play by Wike to deliver bloc votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. Wike’s loyalists are contesting under the APC platform, while three of his loyalists were advised to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and contest the election.

PDP Candidates

The PDP candidates include Dr. Gift Worlu for Obio/Akpor Local Government, Allwell Ihunda for Port Harcourt City Council, and Chukwu Ogbugu for Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government. This development has sparked reactions, with some attributing it to the ongoing crisis rocking the PDP at the national level and its implications for the Rivers local government election.

Implications for Rivers Politics

The implications of this development for Rivers State politics are significant. Wike’s decision to support APC candidates in the local government election could potentially shift the balance of power in the state. With Wike’s influence, the APC candidates may have an upper hand in the election, which could lead to a change in the political landscape of Rivers State.

A New Chapter for Wike?

This development may also mark a new chapter in Wike’s political career. Having served as the Governor of Rivers State for eight years, Wike’s current role as FCT Minister has given him a national platform. His support for the APC candidates in the local government election could be a strategic move to further his influence and cement his legacy in Rivers State politics. As the election approaches, all eyes will be on Wike and his candidates to see how they will perform.

The defection of Wike’s loyalists to the APC has raised several questions about the minister’s motives and the future of Rivers State politics. As the local government election approaches, all eyes will be on the aspirants and their chances of winning. One thing is certain, however: the outcome of this election will have significant implications for the state’s political landscape and Wike’s own political future.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.