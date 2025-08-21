Wike-Makinde Rift Puts PDP Convention on the Spot

21, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The scheduled November 16 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, is facing uncertainty due to a deepening rift between Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde. The convention, which is expected to shape the party’s direction ahead of the 2027 general elections, may be derailed by the bitter rivalry between the two PDP leaders.

The Rift Widens

The Wike-Makinde rift has been simmering for some time, with Wike accusing Makinde of breaking internal agreements and working to undermine the party. Makinde’s supporters, on the other hand, claim Wike is trying to weaken the PDP to benefit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The tension between the two leaders has now spilled over into the convention, with Wike vowing to halt the event over unresolved issues in the party.

Convention Controversy

One of the major issues fuelling the controversy is the retention of Ali Odefa as National Vice Chairman (South East) despite a court order sacking him. Wike has cited this as one of the reasons for his opposition to the convention, which he believes will further exacerbate the party’s internal problems. However, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, has warned Wike that the party will take decisive action if he continues to undermine the convention.

Party Response

Despite Wike’s threat, the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) has affirmed that the convention will hold as scheduled. NEC members, including Deputy National Youth Leader Timothy Osadolor and former National Vice Chairman (South West) Eddy Olafeso, have vowed to resist Wike’s moves and ensure the convention’s success. INEC has already been informed of the convention, and the party is determined to move forward with its plans.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The outcome of the convention and the PDP’s ability to resolve its internal conflicts will have significant implications for the party’s chances in the 2027 general elections. A divided party may struggle to present a united front against the ruling APC, potentially affecting its electoral prospects. On the other hand, a successful convention and a united party could boost the PDP’s chances of returning to power.

A Test of Leadership

The PDP convention will be a test of leadership for the party’s national executives and stakeholders. Can they navigate the complex web of internal rivalries and power struggles to deliver a successful convention? Or will the Wike-Makinde rift tear the party apart? The outcome will determine the party’s future direction and its ability to challenge the APC in the 2027 elections.

The Wike-Makinde rift poses a significant challenge to the PDP’s unity and stability ahead of the 2027 general elections. As the party prepares for its national convention, it must navigate the complex web of internal rivalries and power struggles. The success or failure of the convention will have far-reaching implications for the party’s future and its chances of returning to power. Can the PDP overcome its internal differences and emerge stronger, or will the Wike-Makinde rift tear the party apart? Only time will tell.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.