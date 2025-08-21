📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Education

Waec in trouble: Stakeholders react to 2025 WASSCE result controversy

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

21, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The West African Examinations Council’s (WAEC) handling of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results has sparked widespread outrage and concern among stakeholders in Nigeria’s education sector. The controversy surrounding the initial release of results, which showed a stark contrast to the revised figures, has raised serious questions about the credibility and reliability of WAEC’s examination process.

A Tale of Two Results

The drama began when WAEC initially released results showing that only 38.32% of candidates had secured credits in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics. However, in a shocking turn of events, the council revised the pass rate upward to 62.96% after an internal review. This sudden change has sparked accusations of inconsistencies and “trial and error” in the examination process. Ike Onyechere, Founder of Exam Ethics Marshall International (EEMI), described the development as “a national disaster,” accusing WAEC of “bastardising the entire education process.”

Stakeholders Demand Answers

Stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and education experts, are demanding an independent investigation into the matter and an overhaul of WAEC’s management team. They argue that such errors damage the credibility of Nigeria’s academic qualifications and undermine the integrity of the education system. The revision of results has led to questions about WAEC’s credibility, with many wondering how such discrepancies could occur in the first place.

The Way Forward

To restore trust and credibility, WAEC must take concrete steps to address the concerns raised by stakeholders. An independent audit of the marking and grading process, with independent observers, could help restore confidence in the examination body. Additionally, WAEC should consider implementing more robust quality control measures to prevent such errors from occurring in the future.

Restoring Confidence in the System

Ultimately, the integrity of Nigeria’s education system depends on the credibility of its examination process. WAEC must act swiftly to rectify the situation and prevent a looming disaster for Nigerian education. By taking bold steps to address the controversy and restore confidence in the system, WAEC can help ensure that the WASSCE remains a credible and reliable assessment of students’ abilities.

The WAEC controversy highlights the need for urgent reforms in Nigeria's examination body.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

