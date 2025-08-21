Wadada’s Shock Exit: Senator Resigns from SDP

21, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a stunning development, Senator Ahmed Wadada, representing Nasarawa West, has resigned from the Social Democratic Party (SDP). This move comes as a surprise to many, given Wadada’s prominent position in the party. The resignation is attributed to lingering internal crises and deep divisions within the SDP.

Internal Crises Prompt Resignation

According to Wadada’s resignation letter, dated August 20, 2025, the persistent internal conflicts and litigations within the party have made it impossible for him to continue. He expressed gratitude for the opportunities and relationships built during his time in the SDP but stated it’s time to “move on and explore new avenues”. The senator’s decision to leave the party is seen as a significant blow to the SDP’s already fragile structure.

Speculations of New Affiliation

There are speculations that Wadada might be eyeing the Nasarawa State governorship position in 2027, potentially on the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). This rumor is fueled by zoning arrangements in the state, which might favor Wadada’s bid. While there’s no official confirmation, the senator’s exit from the SDP has sparked intense speculation about his future plans.

Impact on SDP and Nasarawa Politics

Wadada’s resignation further reduces the number of opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly, potentially strengthening the ruling party’s grip on power. In Nasarawa State, the SDP will need to regroup and find a new standard-bearer for the 2027 governorship election. Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule has announced his intention to run for the Nasarawa North senatorial district in the 2027 general election, adding another layer of complexity to the state’s political landscape.

A Boost for APC?

Wadada’s potential defection to the APC could significantly boost the party’s chances in the 2027 elections. With his experience and influence in Nasarawa State, Wadada could bring a new level of credibility to the APC’s governorship bid. However, it’s worth noting that the APC still faces its own set of challenges, including internal conflicts and zoning issues.

The Road Ahead

As the 2027 elections draw closer, Nasarawa State’s politics will likely become increasingly heated. With Wadada’s resignation and potential defection, the SDP and APC will need to navigate their internal dynamics and position themselves for the challenges ahead. The next few months will be crucial in determining the state’s political future, and all eyes will be on the key players as they make their moves.

Senator Ahmed Wadada’s resignation from the SDP marks a significant shift in Nasarawa State’s political dynamics. As the senator explores new avenues, the SDP must navigate its internal crises and regroup for the challenges ahead. The 2027 elections are shaping up to be a closely contested affair, with several key players already positioning themselves for major roles.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.