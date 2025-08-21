Ugborodo Community Pushes for Tech-Driven Voter Awareness

21, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The Ugborodo community has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) skits and social media to boost voter awareness. This innovative approach is seen as a way to engage the electorate, particularly the youth, and promote electoral participation.

Harnessing Technology for Voter Education

The community’s push for INEC to adopt AI skits and social media for voter awareness comes against the backdrop of the commission’s efforts to modernize Nigeria’s electoral system. By harnessing the power of technology, INEC can reach a wider audience, increase voter turnout, and promote transparency in the electoral process. The use of AI skits, in particular, can help to simplify complex electoral processes, making them more accessible to a broader audience.

INEC’s AI Initiatives

INEC has already taken steps to integrate AI into its operations, establishing an Artificial Intelligence Division within its ICT Department. This division is tasked with harnessing the benefits of AI to enhance electoral integrity, efficiency, and innovation. By leveraging AI and social media, INEC can build on these initiatives and create a more inclusive and participatory electoral process.

Benefits of AI in Elections

The use of AI in elections can have numerous benefits, including enhanced voter verification, improved voter experience, and increased transparency. AI-powered tools can also help to detect and prevent electoral malpractices, ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. By embracing AI, INEC can take a significant step towards creating a more efficient and effective electoral system.

A New Era for Voter Engagement

The Ugborodo community’s call for INEC to deploy AI skits and social media for voter awareness marks a new era for voter engagement in Nigeria. By leveraging technology, INEC can reach a wider audience, increase voter turnout, and promote electoral participation. As the electoral landscape continues to evolve, it is essential for INEC to stay ahead of the curve and harness the power of technology to drive voter engagement and promote democracy.

The Ugborodo community’s call for INEC to deploy AI skits and social media for voter awareness is a timely and innovative suggestion. As INEC continues to modernize Nigeria’s electoral system, embracing technology-driven solutions can help to increase voter engagement, promote transparency, and build trust in the electoral process. By harnessing the power of AI and social media, INEC can take a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and participatory democracy.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.