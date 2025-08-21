📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Banking & Finance

“UBA Half-Year 2025 Financials Approved by Board, CBN Approval Pending Ahead of NGX Deadline”

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news)United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has informed its shareholders and the investing public that its Half-Year Audited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2025, were formally approved by the Bank’s Board of Directors on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, the release of the financial results is contingent on approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Meanwhile, UBA has obtained consent from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to extend the publication deadline to September 30, 2025.

The bank reassured stakeholders that the Half-Year Audited Financial Statements will be released ahead of schedule if the CBN’s approval is granted earlier. A UBA spokesperson said:

“If approval from the CBN is received sooner, the Half-Year Audited Financial Statements will be made available to the public immediately, ahead of the timeline approved by the NGX.”

UBA’s proactive communication reflects its commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and timely information disclosure to shareholders and investors.

