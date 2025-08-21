Tinubu Appoints Rotimi Pedro as NTA DG

21, August 2025/Naija 247news

President Bola Tinubu has made a significant appointment in the nation’s media landscape, naming Rotimi Pedro as the new Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). Pedro, a seasoned media executive with over two decades of experience, brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. The appointment, which takes immediate effect, is seen as a strategic move to strengthen national broadcasting and promote unity and cohesion.

A New Era for NTA

Pedro’s appointment is part of a broader shake-up at NTA, with Tinubu also confirming the appointments of three other Executive Directors. These include Karimah Bello as Executive Director of Marketing, Stella Din as Executive Director of News, and Sophia Mohammed as Managing Director of NTA Enterprises Limited. The new team is expected to drive NTA’s mandate and bring fresh perspectives to the nation’s broadcasting landscape. Pedro’s background in sports rights management and media consulting will likely shape NTA’s content and programming strategy.

A Proven Track Record

Rotimi Pedro’s credentials are impressive. He founded Optima Sports Management International (OSMI), a leading sports content provider in Africa, and has distributed high-profile events like the English Premier League and FIFA World Cup to over 40 countries. Pedro’s experience in entertainment and intellectual property law will also be valuable assets in his new role. With his appointment, NTA is poised to regain its position as a leading broadcaster in Nigeria.

Challenges Ahead

As Pedro takes the helm at NTA, he will face several challenges. The broadcaster has struggled with funding and infrastructure issues in recent years, impacting its ability to compete with private media outlets. Pedro will need to develop strategies to address these challenges and position NTA for success in a rapidly changing media landscape. With his experience and expertise, he may be able to leverage partnerships and innovative content strategies to drive NTA’s growth.

Expectations

NTA plays a critical role in promoting national unity and cohesion through its programming. Pedro’s appointment has generated excitement among industry stakeholders, who expect him to bring a fresh perspective to NTA’s content and programming. As he settles into his new role, Pedro will need to balance the demands of modernizing NTA’s operations with the need to preserve its core mandate as a public broadcaster. With the right approach, NTA can continue to serve as a vital platform for Nigerian voices and stories.

The appointment of Rotimi Pedro as NTA DG marks a new chapter for the nation’s broadcasting landscape. With his wealth of experience and proven track record, Pedro is well-equipped to drive NTA’s mandate and promote national unity and cohesion. As NTA embarks on a new journey, Nigerians will be watching with keen interest to see how the new leadership team will shape the nation’s broadcasting landscape.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.