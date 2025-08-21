Osun LG Funds: Adeleke Urges FG to Release Allocations

21, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has intensified his call on the Federal Government to release statutory allocations due to local governments in the state. The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has thrown its weight behind Adeleke’s demand, describing the continued withholding of Osun’s local government funds as “unconstitutional, unlawful, and a dangerous affront to the rule of law”.

A Matter of Law and Justice

The Osun State Government argues that there is no legal or political basis for withholding the allocations, stressing that a court judgment affirming the legitimacy of the state’s elected local government officials remains valid. The NBA’s intervention in the matter has added weight to Adeleke’s demand, with the association directing its National Litigation Committee and Section on Public Interest and Development Law to engage stakeholders. The NBA has warned that it may head to court if dialogue fails, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

A Question of Legitimacy

The dispute centers on a Court of Appeal judgment that upheld the February 2025 local government polls won by the PDP, affirming the legitimacy of the state’s elected local government officials. However, the Federal Government has continued to recognize the sacked APC officials, instructing the Ministry of Finance to withhold allocations until October 2025. Adeleke has thanked traditional rulers, legal luminaries, and lovers of justice and democracy for supporting Osun in the dispute.

Impact on Local Governments

The continued withholding of allocations has severely impacted the functioning of local governments in Osun State, with many essential services grinding to a halt. The local governments are unable to pay salaries, implement development projects, or provide basic amenities to their constituents. The situation has caused untold hardship to the people, who are already grappling with economic challenges.

A Call to Action

As the standoff continues, it is imperative that the Federal Government listens to the voices of reason and releases the allocations to the local governments. The NBA’s involvement has added a new dimension to the dispute, and it is hoped that the association’s efforts will yield a positive outcome. The people of Osun State deserve better, and it is time for policymakers to prioritize their welfare over partisan interests.

The Osun LG funds dispute highlights the need for the Federal Government to respect the rule of law and the democratic process. With the NBA backing Adeleke’s demand, it is imperative that the Federal Government releases the seized allocations in line with the law and demands of the constitution. The people of Osun State deserve better, and it is time for policymakers to prioritize their welfare over partisan interests.

