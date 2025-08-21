📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Opinion & Analysis

Opinion: Reviving Nigeria’s Abandoned Oil Palm Wealth Could Save the Economy

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Nigeria’s economy is bleeding. Each year, over ₦11 trillion slips through our fingers because we have abandoned the oil palm sector that once made us the envy of the world. In the 1960s, palm oil was Nigeria’s “red gold.” Today, we import the very product that once built communities, funded education, and shaped rural prosperity.

This is not just an agricultural issue, it is an economic tragedy. Imagine what ₦11 trillion could mean: modern hospitals, better schools, roads, jobs for restless youths, and a stronger naira. Instead, we enrich foreign producers while our fertile lands sit idle.

The truth is simple: Nigeria cannot diversify its economy by rhetoric alone. Oil palm revival must be at the heart of any serious economic transformation plan. Smallholder farmers need financing. State governments need to incentivize plantations. Research institutes must innovate for higher yields. Above all, leadership must show the political will to reclaim what we lost.

Indonesia and Malaysia borrowed Nigeria’s oil palm seedlings in the 1960s. Today, they dominate a trillion-dollar industry while we complain about forex shortages. If Nigeria is truly ready to move beyond oil, then the time to act is now. Oil palm is not just a crop; it is our forgotten wealth.

