Politics & Governance

One-Term Promise: Soludo Questions Politicians’ Sanity

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

21, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has ignited a fresh debate in the nation’s political landscape with his assertion that politicians who promise to serve only one term in office require psychiatric evaluation. Speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme, Soludo defended his statement, saying it was made in the context of ongoing debates on zoning in Anambra politics.

The Politics of Promises

Soludo emphasized that one-term promises are often used as “sweeteners” to lure voters, but are ultimately disingenuous. He pointed out that politicians’ manifestos often reveal ambitious plans that couldn’t be achieved within a single term, making one-term promises unrealistic. According to Soludo, anyone making such promises either has mental issues or is being deliberately deceitful. He cited the example of former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s pledge to serve only one term if elected president in 2027, questioning Obi’s mental fitness for office.

A Debate Ignited

Soludo’s stance has sparked a heated debate, with some viewing his comments as a swipe at Obi’s proposal for a one-term presidency. Others have criticized Soludo’s remarks as jealousy-driven and lacking substance. The controversy highlights the ongoing discussion about ambition, integrity, and governance commitments in Nigeria’s political landscape. As the nation grapples with the challenges of leadership and governance, Soludo’s comments have raised important questions about the motivations and intentions of politicians.

The Burden of Proof

As the debate rages on, it is imperative that politicians provide concrete evidence to support their claims. Rather than making sweeping promises, they should outline specific plans and policies that can be achieved within a single term. This would help to build trust with the electorate and demonstrate a genuine commitment to serving the people. By doing so, politicians can show that their promises are not just empty rhetoric, but a reflection of their genuine intentions.

A Call to Action

The people of Nigeria deserve better from their leaders. It is time for politicians to prioritize substance over style and to focus on delivering tangible results. As Soludo’s comments have shown, the nation needs leaders who are willing to think critically and make informed decisions. By holding politicians to account for their promises, Nigerians can help to shape a more responsible and responsive leadership.

The debate surrounding one-term promises underscores the need for Nigerians to critically evaluate the claims and promises made by politicians. As Soludo’s comments have shown, such promises may be nothing more than a clever marketing gimmick. The nation demands more substance and integrity from its leaders, and it is time for politicians to prioritize the welfare of the people over their own interests.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

