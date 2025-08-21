Opinion: Nigeria’s Tribalocracy — From Colonial Ghost to 2027 Election Gamble

Nigeria’s democracy is in its 25th year of the Fourth Republic, yet its foundation remains haunted by an old and persistent ghost: tribalocracy. This is the unwritten system where ethnic and religious identities, rather than competence and vision, determine the flow of power.

It is the silent constitution that binds the nation tighter than the 1999 Constitution itself. And as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, tribalocracy once again takes center stage, threatening to derail the promise of true democracy.

A Colonial Inheritance That Refuses to Die

The roots of tribalocracy trace back to British colonialism. The system of indirect rule entrenched ethnicity as the primary lens of governance. By independence in 1960, political parties had already fractured along ethnic lines: the NPC in the North, the AG in the West, and the NCNC in the East.

The First Republic collapsed under this pressure, leading to coups, counter-coups, and eventually the Civil War. More than half a century later, the same divisions dominate political bargaining, only now dressed in democratic robes.

The Zoning Doctrine and the Politics of “Turn-by-Turn”

Rather than policy platforms, elections are dictated by ethnic arithmetic. The unwritten rule of “it is our turn” has replaced genuine democratic competition.

Today, as 2027 approaches, the ruling APC and the opposition PDP are consumed with zoning debates:

• Should the presidency return to the North after Tinubu?

• Will the South-East finally have a chance?

• How does the South-South bargain for relevance after Jonathan?

These questions dominate headlines, while urgent issues, inflation, insecurity, energy poverty, unemployment, barely get serious attention.

The South-East’s Restlessness and the Obi Factor

The 2023 elections re-energized the South-East’s demand for inclusion, crystallized in Peter Obi’s Labour Party surge. Yet, tribalocracy quickly reduced his candidacy to a regional rebellion rather than a policy-driven national alternative.

As 2027 nears, the same ethnic framing persists: not “Who can fix Nigeria?” but “Will the Igbo be allowed?”

This fuels restlessness in the East, amplifying secessionist sentiments and further widening Nigeria’s fractures.

APC’s Northern Calculus and PDP’s Crisis of Identity

Within the APC, powerful blocs in the North are already insisting that power must shift back after Tinubu. In the PDP, the party is paralyzed by internal divisions over whether to present a Northern candidate or gamble on the South again.

This transactional politics is not democracy; it is tribalocracy institutionalized. Leaders are selected not to serve Nigeria, but to serve as symbols of ethnic entitlement.

The Real Cost of Tribalocracy

The consequences are profound:

• Meritocracy collapses as competence is sacrificed for ethnic appeasement.

• Governance becomes zero-sum, with one group’s victory seen as another’s loss.

• National resources are misallocated to patronage networks rather than development.

• Insecurity deepens, as aggrieved groups take up arms when they feel politically excluded.

The result is a nation constantly on edge, where elections are not moments of hope but flashpoints of mistrust.

Breaking Free: From Tribalocracy to Democracy

Nigeria stands at a crossroads. To escape the cycle of tribalocracy, several steps are critical:

• Restructure governance to give states real autonomy and reduce the desperation for federal power.

• Reform electoral institutions to block ethnic manipulation and enforce issue-based campaigns.

• Prioritize competence in appointments, so Nigerians can see performance over patronage.

• Reorient citizens, especially the youth, to reject identity politics and demand concrete solutions.

The youth, who make up 70% of the population, remain Nigeria’s greatest hope. Their impatience with the old system was visible during #EndSARS and in the 2023 elections. If mobilized beyond tribal boundaries, they could redefine the country’s political destiny.

Conclusion: The Gamble of 2027

As the 2027 elections approach, Nigeria faces a dangerous gamble. If tribalocracy continues to dictate politics, the presidency will remain an ethnic trophy rather than a national mandate. That path guarantees more division, poor governance, and prolonged stagnation.

But if Nigerians dare to rise above the politics of “turn-by-turn” and embrace issue-based democracy, 2027 could mark a historic pivot, the year tribalocracy began to die.

The question remains: will Nigeria choose to remain a nation of tribes competing for power, or become a nation united for progress?

The answer will define not just 2027, but the future of Africa’s largest democracy.

