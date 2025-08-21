Nigeria’s Agricultural Sector Struggles Despite $10bn Annual Food Import Bill, Minister Warns

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, has raised alarms over the country’s skyrocketing food import bill, which now exceeds US$10 billion annually, covering staples like wheat, rice, sugar, fish, and tomato paste. By contrast, agricultural exports generate less than US$400 million, highlighting the sector’s underperformance despite its critical role in the national economy.

Speaking at the First Bank of Nigeria 2025 Agric and Export Expo, Kyari, represented by his aide Ibrahim Alkali, emphasized the urgent need to increase agricultural financing to boost local production and reduce dependency on imports. He noted Nigeria’s untapped potential, with 85 million hectares of arable land and a youthful population where over 70% are under 30, yet the country contributes less than 0.5% of global agro-exports.

Structural Challenges Hold Back Growth

Despite its potential, Nigeria’s agricultural sector faces deep-rooted structural challenges that limit productivity. Crop yields remain below global averages, hampered by outdated farming practices, low mechanisation, and limited access to modern inputs. Many farmers lack affordable credit, insurance, and investment capital, stifling innovation and expansion.

Infrastructure deficits—including poor rural roads, storage facilities, irrigation systems, and unreliable power—fuel post-harvest losses and weaken competitiveness. Policy inconsistencies, dependence on imports, and weak enforcement of standards further undermine investor confidence. Additionally, climate-related risks like erratic rainfall, desertification, and flooding, alongside pervasive insecurity in key farming regions, continue to pose major threats to production.

Sector Performance and Economic Impact

In Q1 2025, the agricultural sector recorded a modest 0.1% year-on-year GDP growth, largely dragged down by a 16.7% contraction in the livestock sub-sector, attributed to high input costs, rising feed prices, and weather disruptions affecting grazing. Over the past six years, agriculture has contributed an average of 28.1% to Nigeria’s GDP, spanning four sub-sectors: Crop Production, Livestock, Forestry, and Fishing. Output hit a historic low in 2023 due to insecurity, climate change, and rising costs.

Path to Food Sovereignty and Growth

Agriculture presents a unique opportunity for Nigeria to achieve food sovereignty, reduce imports, and develop a resilient non-oil export economy. Addressing challenges such as limited financing, low productivity, inadequate infrastructure, and fragmented policies could unlock the sector’s potential to drive inclusive growth, create jobs, and boost global trade competitiveness.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal Government have launched initiatives like the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS), and Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS) to increase productivity. However, experts note that financing alone cannot resolve the structural issues limiting Nigeria’s agricultural growth.

“Nigeria has the land, the youth, and the resources. The challenge is creating an enabling environment where agriculture can thrive sustainably,” Kyari said.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.