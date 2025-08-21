📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Campus News

Nigerian Students Must Reapply for Upkeep Loans Every Academic Session – NELFund

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) has officially announced a new policy requiring all student beneficiaries to reapply for upkeep loans at the beginning of every academic session. This move marks a shift in the administration of student loans in Nigeria, aimed at improving accountability, access, and sustainability of the loan system.

Naija247news understands that the new reapplication policy is part of broader efforts by NELFund to streamline its processes and ensure that funds are allocated to only eligible and active students throughout the duration of their academic programs.

According to Naija247news, the Fund emphasized that the new requirement will help it monitor student enrollment statuses, academic progression, and financial need before the release of any additional funds.

Naija247news gathered that under the updated policy, students who are already beneficiaries of the loan scheme will no longer enjoy automatic disbursements each session. Instead, they must submit a fresh application with relevant documentation, including proof of continued enrollment, academic performance, and updated financial information.

“The rationale behind this is to ensure transparency and continued eligibility,” a NELFund official reportedly told Naija247news. “Each session brings changes — some students defer, drop out, or change programs — and we need to capture that reality to maintain the integrity of the scheme.”

Naija247news reports that this change is particularly significant for students in federal and state tertiary institutions who had previously been under the impression that loan approvals covered their entire course duration without further procedural requirements.

Stakeholders in the education sector have expressed mixed reactions. While some welcomed the move as a measure of fiscal responsibility, others voiced concerns over potential bureaucratic delays that may affect timely access to funds.

Nonetheless, NELFund has assured that the reapplication process will be digital, efficient, and user-friendly to minimize disruptions.

Naija247news understands that the loan fund was launched as a critical initiative under the Students Loan Act, championed by the Federal Government to alleviate the financial burden on students in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

