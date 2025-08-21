Nigeria Loses Over ₦11 Trillion Annually to Abandoned Oil Palm Sector

Nigeria is currently losing over ₦11 trillion annually due to the prolonged neglect of its oil palm sector, which was once a cornerstone of the nation’s economy. Naija247news gathered that this staggering loss, estimated at around $9 billion per year, highlights a critical gap in Nigeria’s agricultural development and economic diversification efforts.

Naija247news understands that Nigeria was the world’s largest producer of palm oil in the 1960s, accounting for nearly 43% of global output. However, decades of policy inconsistency, underinvestment, and a shift towards crude oil have relegated the country to contributing less than 2% of the global palm oil supply today.

According to Naija247news, much of Nigeria’s arable land, especially in states like Edo, Cross River, Ondo, and Delta, remains underutilized, despite being highly suitable for oil palm cultivation. This has allowed countries like Indonesia and Malaysia to take over the market, now jointly accounting for over 85% of global palm oil exports.

Naija247news reports that Nigeria now imports up to 50% of the palm oil consumed domestically, placing additional pressure on the country’s limited foreign exchange reserves and widening the trade deficit. Industry experts warn that this dependence not only threatens food security but also undermines rural economies that could thrive on oil palm processing and export.

Agricultural economists who spoke with Naija247news stressed that revitalizing the sector could generate millions of direct and indirect jobs, especially in rural areas, while also contributing significantly to non-oil GDP growth. The industry holds the potential to stimulate agro-industrial processing, enhance export earnings, and reduce the volatility associated with oil revenue.

Stakeholders are urging the federal government to reposition the oil palm industry as a national economic priority. They recommend the implementation of targeted policies such as subsidized credit facilities for oil palm farmers, expansion of plantation development programs, enforcement of import restrictions on crude palm oil, and capacity building for local processors.

Naija247news understands that several policy papers and development plans have emphasized oil palm revival, but execution has lagged due to weak institutional coordination and funding constraints.

The urgent revival of the oil palm sector, experts say, could be a game-changer in Nigeria’s long-touted but slow-moving diversification agenda.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.