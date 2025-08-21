📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Quoted Companies

NAHCO Delivers 2,048% Investor Return in 12 Years, Targets ₦300bn Revenue by 2029

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Investors in Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc have enjoyed an extraordinary 2,048% return over the past 12 years, cementing the ground handling leader as one of the most compelling wealth-creating stocks on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

A trading analysis showed NAHCO’s share price surged from ₦6.30 in August 2013 to ₦102.50 in August 2025—a 1,527% capital gain, or 127% average annual growth. Factoring in two bonus issues (2015 and 2022), total portfolio value climbed 2,048%, delivering an average annual return of 170.6%, excluding cash dividends.

For example, an investor who staked ₦5 million in 2013 now holds shares worth ₦107.4 million, illustrating the compounding power of price growth, bonus shares, and consistent dividends.

Strong Earnings Momentum

The surge in shareholder value is underpinned by robust earnings growth. In H1 2025, NAHCO’s revenue more than doubled (+102% YoY) to ₦32.3bn, while net profit jumped 166.7% to ₦8.88bn. Margins improved significantly, with operating profit margin rising to 36% and return on equity soaring to 51%.

NAHCO capped 2024 with record results, reporting ₦53.5bn revenue (+88.5%) and ₦18.7bn pre-tax profit (+115%), and rewarding shareholders with a ₦11.6bn dividend payout (+134% YoY).

📊 Strategic Growth Outlook

With its five-year growth blueprint, NAHCO aims to hit ₦300bn revenue by 2029 across aviation handling, cargo, logistics, free trade zone operations, commodities exports, hospitality, and energy solutions. The plan expects:
• ₦120bn from ground handling,
• ₦40bn from cargo handling,
• ₦36bn from logistics,
• ₦80bn from commodities,
• Smaller contributions from free zone, travel & hospitality, and aviation training.

NAHCO has also secured new and renewed ground handling contracts with Emirates, Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Airlines, Afrijet, and Air Sierra Leone, while expanding into specialized handling, including radioactive shipments—a first in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

💡 Analysts’ Take

Analysts highlight NAHCO as a case study in strong fundamentals meeting long-term value creation.
• David Adonri, HighCap Securities: “NAHCO’s performance reflects strong fundamentals, high dividend yield, and consistent payouts. Over time, fundamentals align with market value.”
• Kehinde Hassan, GTI Capital: “Stock prices may move on emotion short-term, but earnings, ROE, and dividend history ultimately support long-term valuation.”

🏆 Shareholder Confidence

Chairman Dr. Seinde Fadeni affirmed NAHCO’s capacity to deliver on its ₦300bn target, citing diversification, digital transformation (Oracle ERP rollout), ESG initiatives, and aggressive equipment re-fleeting. Staff welfare has also improved, with a 50% salary increase and profit-sharing scheme.

Group CEO Olumuyiwa Olumekun added that NAHCO’s diversification and new export packaging center will “enhance competitiveness of Nigerian products globally while creating more jobs.”

📌 Bottom Line: With over 72,000 shareholders, strong fundamentals, and consistent dividend history, NAHCO remains one of NGX’s standout wealth creators—and its ₦300bn revenue ambition by 2029 signals further upside for long-term investors.

CNPP, CSOs Urge EFCC to Extradite Mele Kyari, Hail Court Freeze Order as First Step in Oil Loot Probe
