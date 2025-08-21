Greed in High Places: Peter Obi Slams Politicians’ Pay Rise

21, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The proposed pay rise for Nigerian politicians has sparked widespread outrage, with former presidential candidate Peter Obi leading the charge. In a scathing critique, Obi described the move as an “act of greed” and “insensitivity” towards the masses, questioning the timing and necessity of the proposal.

A Call to Conscience

According to Obi, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission’s (RMAFC) decision to increase the salaries of political leaders is “profoundly unjustifiable” considering the economic struggles faced by ordinary Nigerians. He emphasized that public office is a service to the nation, not a means to accumulate wealth. Obi expressed concern that the RMAFC is prioritizing the welfare of political office holders over that of security personnel, particularly police officers who are grossly underpaid and overworked.

A Misplaced Priority

Obi urged the RMAFC to prioritize the welfare of Nigerians, especially those in the public service who have been neglected for far too long. Instead of increasing salaries, Obi suggested that public office holders should focus on cutting the cost of governance and finding creative ways to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians. He called for the reversal of the salary increase, suggesting that the savings should be devoted to fixing education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation, especially in remote rural areas.

A Growing Outcry

The reaction to the proposed pay rise has been swift and decisive, with many Nigerians expressing outrage on social media. The hashtag #StopPoliticiansPayRise has been trending, with citizens calling for leaders to prioritize the welfare of the masses over their own interests. The outcry highlights the growing disconnect between the ruling class and the people, and the need for policymakers to listen to the voices of their constituents.

A Call to Action

As the debate over the pay rise continues, it is imperative that policymakers take a step back and reassess their priorities. The RMAFC must consider the impact of its decision on the masses and prioritize the welfare of Nigerians. The nation is watching, and it is time for leaders to demonstrate their commitment to serving the people, not just their own interests.

The controversy surrounding the proposed pay rise for politicians highlights the growing disconnect between the ruling class and the masses. As the nation grapples with economic hardship, it is imperative that leaders prioritize the welfare of Nigerians over their own interests. Peter Obi’s stance on the issue is a call to conscience for policymakers to rethink their priorities and work towards a more equitable society.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.