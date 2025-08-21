Exclusive: Nigeria’s Justine Madugu Makes Ballon d’Or History, Declares Africa Now Rivals World’s Best in Women’s Football

Abuja, Nigeria – Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has written his name into the history books as the first African ever shortlisted for the prestigious Ballon d’Or Women’s Team Coach of the Year Award, a feat he says proves that Africa is rapidly narrowing the gap with the world’s elite in women’s football.

The 61-year-old tactician, fresh from leading Nigeria to a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco, will now line up against global heavyweights including England’s Sarina Wiegman, USA’s Emma Hayes, Canada’s Bev Priestman, and France’s Sonia Bompastor when the awards ceremony holds in Paris on September 22, 2025.

A Landmark for Nigeria and Africa

Speaking to SportsBoom.com, Madugu described his nomination as a moment of pride for both Nigeria and Africa.

“It’s a great honour not only for me as a person but for our dear country,” Madugu said.

“This is the first time an award of this magnitude is coming to Africa. It is no longer just a Nigerian achievement—it belongs to the entire continent.”

Madugu, who previously assisted Nigeria’s U17 and U20 women’s teams and has been on the technical crew in four WAFCON editions (2012, 2014, 2018, and 2022), said global reactions to his success show that African football is finally being taken seriously on the world stage.

Tactical Masterclass: Defeating Jorge Vilda in Morocco

Madugu’s crowning achievement came in Rabat, where the Super Falcons overturned a two-goal deficit to stun hosts Morocco in the WAFCON 2025 final. The tactical victory was especially symbolic, as it came against Jorge Vilda, Spain’s World Cup-winning coach.

“We studied their tactics, their formations, and what we could capitalise on,” Madugu explained.

“Our match analysis helped us neutralise their strengths. Beating a World Cup-winning coach on his turf was very special.”

Nigeria’s run to the title included key revenge victories—avenging their 2022 defeats to Zambia and South Africa, dethroning the defending champions, and silencing a raucous Moroccan crowd in the final.

Recognition Beyond Borders

For Madugu, the nomination validates decades of hard work, from his early days with defunct Nigerian women’s club Makwada, where Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega began her career, to lifting Nigeria back to continental dominance.

“It has set new standards that we must live up to. It is pleasing that people somewhere are watching what you do and appreciating the efforts,” he said.

Africa’s Gap With World Powers is Narrowing

Madugu insists Africa is no longer a football backwater in the women’s game. With better investment and institutional support, he believes the Super Falcons—and other African nations—can challenge for global titles.

“The gap between us and the more developed nations is reducing drastically,” he argued.

“Given the necessary backing, we can record feats that will stand us out against all other continents.”

The coach urged African football authorities to back their women’s programs, stressing that belief and support could elevate the continent’s teams to the same level as Europe and North America.

Ballon d’Or Ceremony in Paris

Madugu’s nomination adds to a strong African presence at the 2025 Ballon d’Or. Other nominees include Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria), Barbara Banda (Zambia), Temwa Chawinga (Malawi), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea), and Yassine Bounou (Morocco).

Whether he wins or not, Madugu insists the recognition itself is already a victory for African football.

“Win or lose, I appreciate the support. This recognition is no longer just mine—it belongs to all of Africa. It shows that if we keep working, the world will keep watching.”

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.