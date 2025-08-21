Exclusive: Kelechi Nwakali Eyes Barnsley Exit as Nigerian Midfielder Seeks Regular Football

Lagos, Nigeria – Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali is considering a move away from English League One side Barnsley this summer, with his camp confirming that the 26-year-old is seeking more consistent playing time rather than a permanent fallout with the club.

No Rift With Barnsley or Hourihane

Contrary to speculation of disciplinary issues, Nwakali’s representative, Allwell Nwakali, told SportsBoom.com that the player remains committed and professional but has formally requested a loan move.

“Kelechi has no problem with Barnsley or the coach,” Allwell clarified.

“He only informed the club about his desire to go on loan in order to get regular playing time.”

The midfielder, who has two years left on his contract, has been left out of manager Conor Hourihane’s pre-season and early-season matchday squads, fueling rumors about his status at Oakwell.

Interest From England and Spain

Discussions are currently ongoing with several clubs in the English Championship and League One, while inquiries have also come in from Spain, where Nwakali previously played for Huesca and Alcorcón.

“Barnsley is speaking with interested clubs,” Allwell confirmed.

“We will see how it pans out. Negotiations are ongoing, and until it is finalized, we cannot commit to a specific club.”

Reports of Dismissal Dismissed

British media reports had earlier suggested that Nwakali was dismissed for returning late from his summer holiday. His camp, however, strongly denied those claims.

“The story about the sack is not true,” his representative insisted.

“The player reported from his holiday at the appropriate time. But because of his desire to leave, the coach decided to work with other players. Kelechi still has two years on his contract, and it has not been terminated.”

Impact at Barnsley

Since joining Barnsley from Portuguese outfit G.D. Chaves in August 2024, Nwakali has made 26 appearances, impressing fans with his creativity and long-range shooting. He was twice named Man of the Match—against Cambridge United and Exeter City—and his stunning strike versus Exeter in December 2024 won the club’s Goal of the Month.

Nigerian Angle: A Career Still Searching for Stability

For Nigerian football fans, Nwakali’s situation is not new. Once captain of the Golden Eaglets and winner of the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup Golden Ball, the midfielder has shown flashes of brilliance but has yet to cement himself at a stable European club. His stop-start career has seen spells at Arsenal’s academy, Porto B, MVV Maastricht, Huesca, and Chaves, with each move promising a breakthrough that remains elusive.

With the Super Eagles undergoing midfield restructuring ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, regular club football could be decisive in whether Nwakali returns to the national team setup.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.