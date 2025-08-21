Emeka Offor Urges Nigerian Government to Prioritise Education, Boost Reading Culture

Naija247news reports that Nigerian philanthropist and business mogul, Sir Emeka Offor, has called on the Federal Government to urgently prioritise the nation’s education sector and take deliberate steps to revive Nigeria’s dwindling book culture.

Naija247news gathered that Offor made this call during the recent donation of over 40,000 books and other educational materials to various tertiary institutions and secondary schools across Nigeria under the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) education initiative.

According to Naija247news, the donation is part of Offor’s long-standing commitment to improving literacy levels and fostering a culture of reading among Nigerian youths.

Naija247news understands that while addressing stakeholders during the donation ceremony, Offor emphasised the critical role of education in national development, stressing that no nation can rise above the quality of its educational system.

“The future of our country depends on the kind of education our children receive. We must go back to the basics and encourage our young people to read, to think, and to innovate,” he said.

Naija247news gathered that the latest intervention by the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation brings the total number of books donated across Africa to over 1.5 million, with Nigeria accounting for the bulk of the distributions. The foundation partners with international organisations such as Books For Africa and The Carter Center to deliver high-quality textbooks and educational materials to schools and libraries in underserved communities.

Offor, who is also a Rotary International Peace Laureate, highlighted the urgent need for policy reforms and increased funding in the education sector. He urged the government to create incentives for teachers, upgrade learning infrastructure, and support library development across the country.

Naija247news understands that he also advocated for the revival of reading clubs in schools and the integration of modern digital resources to meet the learning needs of a growing and youthful population.

Education experts present at the event commended the efforts of the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, noting that private sector involvement is crucial in bridging the education gap in Nigeria.

Naija247news reports that Offor’s latest gesture underscores a broader call for collective national action to reposition education as a driver of economic growth, innovation, and social transformation.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.