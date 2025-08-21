📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

El-Rufai Warns Against Fabricating Quotes

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

21, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has issued a warning against fabricating quotes in his name, specifically targeting the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Vanguard. This development comes amid growing concerns over misinformation and the spread of false information in the public domain.

A Call to Authenticity

El-Rufai’s warning is a call to authenticity and transparency in public discourse. The former governor’s stance highlights the importance of verifying information before attributing it to public figures. In an era where social media plays a significant role in shaping public opinion, the spread of false information can have far-reaching consequences.

The Dangers of Misinformation

The dangers of misinformation cannot be overstated. False quotes and fabricated statements can damage reputations, incite conflict, and undermine trust in public institutions. El-Rufai’s warning serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance and responsibility in sharing information.

A Message to ADC Vanguard

El-Rufai’s warning is a clear message to the ADC Vanguard and other groups to refrain from fabricating quotes in his name. The former governor’s stance demonstrates his commitment to protecting his reputation and ensuring that accurate information is disseminated to the public.

The Role of Social Media

Social media has become a breeding ground for misinformation, with false quotes and statements spreading rapidly online. El-Rufai’s warning highlights the need for social media users to be cautious when sharing information and to verify the authenticity of quotes before sharing them.

Protecting Reputations

By taking a stand against fabricated quotes, El-Rufai is protecting his reputation and setting a precedent for other public figures. This move underscores the importance of accuracy and truthfulness in public discourse, and serves as a reminder that public figures have a right to defend their reputations against false information.

El-Rufai’s warning against fabricating quotes in his name is a timely reminder of the importance of authenticity and transparency in public discourse. As the public domain continues to grapple with the challenges of misinformation, public figures like El-Rufai are taking steps to protect their reputations and promote truthful communication. By doing so, they are helping to build trust and credibility in public institutions.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Wike-Makinde Rift Puts PDP Convention on the Spot
Next article
Emeka Offor Urges Nigerian Government to Prioritise Education, Boost Reading Culture
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Emeka Offor Urges Nigerian Government to Prioritise Education, Boost Reading Culture

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Nigerian philanthropist and business mogul, Sir Emeka Offor, has called on the Federal Government to urgently prioritise the nation's education sector and take deliberate steps to revive Nigeria’s dwindling book culture. Naija247news...

Wike-Makinde Rift Puts PDP Convention on the Spot

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, August 2025/Naija 247 news The scheduled November 16 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, is facing uncertainty due to a deepening rift between Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike and...

Ugborodo Community Pushes for Tech-Driven Voter Awareness

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
21, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Ugborodo community has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) skits and social media to boost voter awareness. This innovative approach is seen...

Nigeria Loses Over ₦11 Trillion Annually to Abandoned Oil Palm Sector

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Nigeria is currently losing over ₦11 trillion annually due to the prolonged neglect of its oil palm sector, which was once a cornerstone of the nation’s economy. Naija247news gathered that this staggering loss, estimated at...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Emeka Offor Urges Nigerian Government to Prioritise Education, Boost Reading Culture

The Nation 0
Naija247news reports that Nigerian philanthropist and business mogul, Sir Emeka Offor, has called on the Federal Government to urgently prioritise the nation's education sector and take deliberate steps to revive Nigeria’s dwindling book culture. Naija247news...

Wike-Makinde Rift Puts PDP Convention on the Spot

Politics & Governance 0
21, August 2025/Naija 247 news The scheduled November 16 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, is facing uncertainty due to a deepening rift between Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike and...

Ugborodo Community Pushes for Tech-Driven Voter Awareness

INEC & Election News 0
21, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Ugborodo community has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) skits and social media to boost voter awareness. This innovative approach is seen...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp