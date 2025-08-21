CNPP, CSOs Urge EFCC to Extradite Mele Kyari, Hail Court Freeze Order as First Step in Oil Loot Probe

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) have called for the immediate extradition and prosecution of former Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) boss, Mele Kyari, following a court order freezing multiple accounts linked to him.

Describing the move by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a “welcome first step,” the groups warned against reducing the matter to a media spectacle. The court had ordered the freezing of four Jaiz Bank accounts allegedly tied to Kyari, with ₦661.4 million reportedly traced to the accounts under suspicious circumstances.

In a joint statement signed by CNPP Secretary-General, Comrade James Ezema, and CNCSOs National Secretary, Alhaji Ali Abacha, the coalition urged the EFCC to activate INTERPOL mechanisms to trace, arrest, and bring Kyari back to Nigeria for questioning and possible prosecution.

“For years, we raised the alarm that Mele Kyari’s management of NNPCL was fraudulent, riddled with looting, and protected by the Buhari presidency. Our calls were ignored, our warnings suppressed. Today’s EFCC action has vindicated us,” the statement read.

The coalition recalled several corruption alerts issued over the years, including allegations of subsidy fraud in August 2022, crude oil swap deals in February 2023, controversies surrounding subsidy removal in July 2023, withheld crude oil earnings in January 2024, and crude theft operations exposed in June 2024 after Kyari’s removal from office by President Bola Tinubu.

The CNPP and CSOs alleged that the funds traced to Kyari’s accounts were disguised as donations for NGOs and book launches, calling it just “the tip of the iceberg.” They claimed the real losses under Kyari’s tenure could run into trillions of naira.

While commending President Tinubu for allowing the EFCC to act, the groups urged him to go further by recovering all stolen assets and ensuring no perpetrators are shielded. “Mr. President must not stop here. Nigerians will not forgive half measures. All stolen funds and assets must be recovered. Anything less will be a complicity,” they said.

The coalition also demanded a full forensic audit of NNPCL’s finances during Kyari’s leadership and called for the formation of an independent judicial commission to probe both pre- and post-incorporation transactions of the national oil company.

They further urged the EFCC to publish its findings in full and warned against selective information leaks or media suppression.

“This is a litmus test for Nigeria’s fight against corruption. The oil wealth of this country has been stolen while citizens suffer hunger and poverty. If this government is serious, Mele Kyari and every accomplice must be extradited, prosecuted, and stripped of their loot. Nigerians demand justice, not excuses,” the statement concluded.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.