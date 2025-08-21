“Analysts Eye Lower Borrowing Costs as MPC Rate Cut Looms; Inflation Eases to 21.88%”

ABUJA, Nigeria — August 21, 2025 — Economic optimism is building in Nigeria as analysts increasingly predict a cut in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) benchmark Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) following July’s inflation report. The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed headline inflation falling for the fourth consecutive month to 21.88% year-on-year in July, down from 22.22% in June. Month-on-month inflation edged up slightly to 1.99% from 1.68%, indicating moderating price pressures across the economy.

The sequential decline in headline inflation, analysts say, strengthens the argument for a measured interest rate cut, currently standing at a record 27.5%. “The disinflationary trend is clear, and this gives the CBN room for a cautious yet necessary adjustment in September,” said Chuka Okoye, senior economist at Zenith Research. “A rate cut now would stimulate private sector activity without compromising macroeconomic stability.”

Financial strategists note that stability in the currency and improved fuel distribution are key to supporting this potential policy shift. “If energy and food prices remain stable, the CBN is well-positioned to trim interest rates,” said Oluwaseun Adebanjo, a financial markets strategist. “This would lower borrowing costs, encourage credit growth, and support investment in critical sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing.”

Global Interest Rate Pressures and Comparisons

While Nigeria contemplates its next move, central banks across the world are navigating contrasting economic conditions. In the United States, the Federal Reserve faces political pressures amid calls for changes to its leadership, prompting global market watchers to closely monitor the Fed’s interest rate guidance. The U.S. dollar index has remained steady at 98.301, with the euro and yen largely stable. Analysts warn that any abrupt U.S. policy changes could have ripple effects on emerging markets, including Nigeria, potentially affecting currency stability and capital flows.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is grappling with persistent inflationary pressures from policy adjustments, energy prices, and payroll taxes. Japan, conversely, has embarked on a cautious rate-hiking path in response to sustained domestic inflation, highlighting divergent global monetary policy trajectories. Economists argue that Nigeria must balance domestic rate cuts with sensitivity to these global dynamics to avoid capital outflows and exchange rate volatility.

Naira Exchange Rate Movements

Despite the easing inflation narrative, the naira has experienced modest depreciation in the official and parallel markets. As of August 20, 2025, the naira traded at approximately ₦1,536.73 per dollar, up from ₦1,534.93 the previous day, while the parallel market held steady at ₦1,545 per dollar. Analysts attribute the depreciation to heightened demand for foreign exchange amid ongoing imports and cautious investor sentiment ahead of possible monetary policy adjustments.

Against other major currencies, the naira exchanged at ₦1,835 per euro and ₦1,105 per British pound in the official market. Economists warn that continued pressure on the naira could constrain the CBN’s room for monetary easing unless external inflows improve or oil revenues provide support.

Oil Market Dynamics and Implications

Nigeria’s oil sector continues to underpin the country’s foreign exchange reserves. In July 2025, the country recorded its highest monthly crude output this year, averaging 1.559 million barrels per day. The increase in production, analysts say, could strengthen naira liquidity and support forex stability, particularly if global oil prices remain above $82 per barrel. Brent crude futures closed at $83.25 per barrel on August 20, while WTI crude traded at $79.80 per barrel, reflecting resilient global demand amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Analysts highlight that higher oil earnings could create fiscal space for the government to support local industries and maintain imports without placing undue pressure on the naira, thereby complementing potential CBN policy easing.

Sectoral Inflation and Disinflationary Trends

While headline inflation has shown moderation, food price inflation remains stubborn, ticking up slightly to 22.74% in July from 22% in June. Core inflation, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, declined to 21.3% from 22.8%, signaling underlying easing pressures. Analysts point to the start of the harvest season and improved fuel supply from the Dangote Refinery as contributing factors.

Economists say these trends provide the CBN with a window to trim borrowing costs without destabilizing the broader economy. “If the central bank acts prudently, a rate cut could support investment in agriculture, manufacturing, and services, boosting economic growth and employment,” said Adebanjo.

Policy Implications and Market Outlook

A potential MPR reduction would mark a significant pivot from the CBN’s prior caution, reflecting confidence in the economy’s ability to absorb lower rates. However, analysts urge vigilance, noting that factors such as insecurity, import reliance, and global interest rate volatility could influence inflation and exchange rate dynamics.

“The CBN must maintain a delicate balance: cut rates to stimulate the economy, but ensure inflationary expectations remain anchored,” Okoye said. Investors, he added, will be closely watching not only domestic indicators but also developments in major economies such as the U.S., UK, and Japan.

Conclusion

With inflation showing a sustained easing trend and external conditions stabilizing, Nigeria stands at a potential inflection point. A well-calibrated MPR cut could lower borrowing costs, stimulate private sector investment, and support broader economic recovery. Combined with robust oil production and strategic forex management, analysts believe the stage is set for a cautiously optimistic trajectory for Nigeria’s economy over the remainder of 2025.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.