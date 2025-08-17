Tinubu Committed to Rule of Law, Won’t Succumb to Opposition Blackmail Over EFCC Investigations – APC Chieftain

Naija247news reports that a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ahmed Bala, has strongly dismissed allegations that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to target political opponents, insisting that the president remains fully committed to upholding the rule of law and due process.

Naija247news gathered that Mr. Bala made the remarks in Abuja on Saturday while addressing journalists on the growing wave of criticism trailing ongoing EFCC investigations involving prominent Nigerians, including former governors and high-ranking political figures.

According to Naija247news, the APC stalwart described the claims of political witch-hunting as a desperate ploy by elements within the opposition to blackmail the Tinubu-led administration and divert public attention from the ongoing anti-corruption reforms being pursued by the federal government.

“President Tinubu is not interested in settling political scores. The EFCC is an independent institution and will continue to act within the ambit of the law,” Bala stated.

Naija247news understands that Mr. Bala emphasized the importance of allowing anti-graft agencies to function without interference, noting that previous administrations were often criticized for shielding allies from prosecution.

He said the President’s decision not to interfere with EFCC operations is a demonstration of his commitment to transparency and institutional integrity.

Naija247news gathered that several high-profile investigations and arrests have recently intensified, including fresh probes into financial misappropriations during previous administrations. Some opposition figures have accused the EFCC of bias and selective justice, a claim the APC continues to refute.

Mr. Bala also urged Nigerians to support the anti-corruption drive regardless of political affiliations, warning that “any attempt to politicize the work of the EFCC only serves to weaken the fight against corruption.”

Naija247news reports that the presidency has so far remained silent on the claims of political targeting but continues to express support for the anti-corruption agencies under Tinubu’s watch.

The APC chieftain maintained that the allegations were part of a coordinated campaign to undermine the credibility of President Tinubu’s administration, especially as Nigeria faces crucial economic and security reforms.

Naija247news understands that the EFCC is currently investigating a number of cases involving billions of naira in public funds, with assurances that all accused persons will be given fair hearings in line with constitutional provisions.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.