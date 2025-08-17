Tinubu Commends Yilwatda, APC Candidates Over Sweeping By-Election Victories

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Governor Caleb Mutfwang Yilwatda of Plateau State and candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on their “emphatic victory” in the recently concluded legislative by-elections held across several states.

Naija247news reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted by-elections to fill vacant seats in various state and national assemblies on Saturday, with the APC securing a significant number of wins that have further strengthened its dominance at both federal and state levels.

Naija247news understands that the President, in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, described the electoral outcome as a reaffirmation of the people’s confidence in the APC and its leadership across board.

According to Naija247news, President Tinubu specifically applauded Governor Yilwatda for what he termed “exceptional coordination and leadership,” which he said played a major role in rallying party support and delivering victory for the APC in Plateau State and beyond.

Naija247news gathered that the APC candidates who emerged victorious were praised for their grassroots connection, dedication to service, and strong campaign strategy that resonated with the aspirations of the electorate. President Tinubu urged them to live up to their electoral promises and contribute meaningfully to legislative duties.

“The APC’s performance in these by-elections reflects the hard work, unity, and renewed trust in our progressive agenda. I commend our candidates, party leaders, and supporters who stood firm to ensure our success at the polls,” the President was quoted as saying.

Naija247news reports that the APC’s victories included both state and national assembly seats in Plateau, Kaduna, Kogi, and Adamawa states. Observers noted that the elections were largely peaceful, with improved logistics and technology deployment by INEC contributing to a credible process.

Naija247news understands that Tinubu’s congratulatory message is part of the administration’s broader effort to consolidate party strength ahead of future political contests, including the 2027 general elections.

The President reiterated his administration’s commitment to democratic values, national development, and transparent governance, urging all elected APC lawmakers to prioritize the needs of their constituents and collaborate across party lines for national unity.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.