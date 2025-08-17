📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
FirstBank Agric Expo 2025
Tinubu Commends Yilwatda, APC Candidates Over Sweeping By-Election Victories

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Governor Caleb Mutfwang Yilwatda of Plateau State and candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on their “emphatic victory” in the recently concluded legislative by-elections held across several states.

Naija247news reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted by-elections to fill vacant seats in various state and national assemblies on Saturday, with the APC securing a significant number of wins that have further strengthened its dominance at both federal and state levels.

Naija247news understands that the President, in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, described the electoral outcome as a reaffirmation of the people’s confidence in the APC and its leadership across board.

According to Naija247news, President Tinubu specifically applauded Governor Yilwatda for what he termed “exceptional coordination and leadership,” which he said played a major role in rallying party support and delivering victory for the APC in Plateau State and beyond.

Naija247news gathered that the APC candidates who emerged victorious were praised for their grassroots connection, dedication to service, and strong campaign strategy that resonated with the aspirations of the electorate. President Tinubu urged them to live up to their electoral promises and contribute meaningfully to legislative duties.

“The APC’s performance in these by-elections reflects the hard work, unity, and renewed trust in our progressive agenda. I commend our candidates, party leaders, and supporters who stood firm to ensure our success at the polls,” the President was quoted as saying.

Naija247news reports that the APC’s victories included both state and national assembly seats in Plateau, Kaduna, Kogi, and Adamawa states. Observers noted that the elections were largely peaceful, with improved logistics and technology deployment by INEC contributing to a credible process.

Naija247news understands that Tinubu’s congratulatory message is part of the administration’s broader effort to consolidate party strength ahead of future political contests, including the 2027 general elections.

The President reiterated his administration’s commitment to democratic values, national development, and transparent governance, urging all elected APC lawmakers to prioritize the needs of their constituents and collaborate across party lines for national unity.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

