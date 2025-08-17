Rice, Beans, Vegetable Oil, Maize & Wheat Prices Fall as Nigeria’s Inflation Eases to 21.88%

Abuja, Aug. 15, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s headline inflation rate slowed to 21.88% in July 2025, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), signaling a marginal but notable easing from 22.22% recorded in June. Despite the year-on-year moderation, month-on-month inflation ticked up to 1.99%, indicating rising prices over the immediate period.

The NBS report attributes the inflation trajectory to price movements across key sectors, with Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages contributing 8.75%, Restaurants and Accommodation 2.83%, and Transport 2.33% to the headline figure. Core inflation, which excludes volatile agricultural produce and energy, stood at 21.33% year-on-year, highlighting persistent pressures in services and non-food sectors.

Food Inflation Trends

Food inflation eased significantly on a year-on-year basis to 22.74%, down from 39.53% in July 2024, largely due to the CPI rebasing from 2009 to 2024. Month-on-month food inflation also fell slightly to 3.12%, supported by declining prices for vegetable oil, beans, rice, maize flour, wheat flour, and millet.

Regional Inflation Dynamics

• Highest year-on-year headline inflation: Borno (34.52%), Niger (27.18%), Benue (25.73%

• Lowest year-on-year headline inflation: Yobe (11.43%), Zamfara (12.75%), Katsina (15.64%)

• Urban vs Rural: Urban inflation 22.01% y-o-y; rural 21.08% y-o-y

• Month-on-month spikes: Borno (6.11%), Zamfara (5.72%), Kano (4.31%)

Analyst Perspectives

Economic analyst Chukwuma Nwankwo commented: “The moderation in headline inflation is encouraging, yet persistent month-on-month pressures indicate that supply-side constraints, particularly in staple foods and energy, are still driving short-term price increases.”

Ijeoma Okoye, financial markets strategist, added: “The CPI rebasing has brought the index closer to contemporary consumption patterns, revealing more accurate sectoral contributions to inflation. Policymakers should focus on regional food supply chains and transport costs to sustain disinflationary trends.”

The NBS also highlighted rising sub-indices in farm produce (3.96%), energy (2.71%), and goods (2.72%), contrasted with declining services inflation (0.47%), reflecting sector-specific variations that will influence monetary policy considerations in the coming months.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.