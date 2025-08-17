President Tinubu Vows Timely Completion of Southeast Mega Projects to Boost Connectivity and Economic Growth

Ebonyi, Aug. 15, 2025 (NAN) – The Federal Government has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring the timely completion of major infrastructural projects in Nigeria’s Southeastern region, aimed at enhancing connectivity and driving economic prosperity.

The statement was made by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, during an inspection of the ongoing 88-kilometre Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja Federal Road on Friday.

“This is one among the major projects that President Tinubu is delivering for the Southeast,” Idris said. “Our focus is connectivity. We want to ensure that the people of this region enjoy the dividends of democracy through massive infrastructure development. From flyovers in Enugu to roads in neighboring states, the administration is committed to delivering on schedule.”

Project Status and Challenges

According to the site engineer, Mr. Wasiu Femi, work on the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja road involves extensive earthworks, though progress has been slowed by persistent rains.

“Concrete works and some carriageway preparation are ongoing, but major earthworks will resume post-rainy season. We have moved to paving with stone base within the aggregate envelope and are monitoring moisture levels before proceeding to rigid pavement construction,” Femi explained.

Government Oversight and Citizens Engagement

The ministerial team, during a multi-state project tour, has also engaged with Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, and inspected key projects including:

• Enugu-Port Harcourt Road

• Flyover bridge on Enugu-Abakaliki Road

• Oncological Centre at University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu

The tour, which began Thursday, is designed to combine project oversight with citizen engagement, ensuring public awareness of ongoing federal initiatives. The team plans to continue the exercise across Ebonyi State, reviewing progress and challenges firsthand.

Analyst Perspective

Infrastructure analyst Chinedu Obinna notes, “Completion of these highways and flyovers could significantly reduce travel time, improve logistics, and attract private investment in the Southeast. Ensuring adherence to timelines, especially considering the rainy season, will be critical to sustaining investor confidence.”

Amina Yusuf, urban development expert, added: “President Tinubu’s focus on regional connectivity demonstrates a strategic approach to inclusive growth. Linking states with high-quality roads and flyovers not only eases movement but stimulates commerce, healthcare access, and regional integration.”

The federal government’s ongoing oversight tour underscores a commitment to infrastructure delivery as a catalyst for socioeconomic development in the Southeast, aligning with broader national goals of inclusive growth and improved mobility.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.