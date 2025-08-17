📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
NGX

Nigerian Stock Market Ends Week Bearish as Market Cap Drops N425 Billion

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Lagos, Aug. 15, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerian stock market closed the week on a bearish note on Friday, marking the third consecutive negative session. Sustained profit-taking in key equities drove indices lower, with market capitalisation dipping N425 billion, closing at ₦91.501 trillion from ₦91.926 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) also fell by 0.46% (671.81 points) to close at 144,628.20 points, reflecting investor caution and profit-booking trends. Market breadth was negative, with 39 losers compared to 30 gainers.

Top Losers
• Lasaco Assurance: -10% to ₦4.05
• International Energy Insurance: -10% to ₦3.33
• Linkage Assurance: -10% to ₦2.43
• Nem Insurance: -9.97% to ₦32.50
• Meyer Plc: -9.95% to ₦16.75

Top Gainers
• Mutual Benefits: +10% to ₦3.85
• Ikeja Hotel: +9.95% to ₦22.65
• Wema Bank: +9.90% to ₦22.75
• Deap Capital Management: +9.52% to ₦1.61
• Tripple Gee: +8.32% to ₦5.60

Trading Activity
A total of 1.37 billion shares worth ₦13.9 billion were exchanged across 32,065 deals, down from 2.46 billion shares valued at ₦22.22 billion in 43,515 deals recorded on Thursday.

The most actively traded stocks included:
• Universal Insurance: 308.8 million shares (₦371.1 million)
• AIICO Insurance: 117.99 million shares (₦470.66 million)
• Mutual Benefits: 102.42 million shares (₦390.9 million)
• Veritas Kapital Assurance: 70.42 million shares (₦160.03 million)
• Sovereign Trust Insurance: 62.15 million shares (₦182.3 million)

Analyst Insights
Market analysts note that profit-taking in insurance and financial services stocks is the primary driver of the week’s downturn. Chika Okafor, a stock market strategist, said: “Investors are consolidating gains from the rally earlier in the week. Short-term corrections are healthy as they prevent overvaluation and maintain market liquidity.”

Ngozi Eze, equities analyst, added: “Despite the negative close, the market shows resilience in selected blue-chip stocks. Gainers like Mutual Benefits and Wema Bank indicate renewed investor interest in well-performing equities, signaling potential upside in the coming sessions.”

The market is expected to remain cautious but opportunistic, as investors weigh corporate earnings, macroeconomic indicators, and sectoral performance ahead of next week’s trading session.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

