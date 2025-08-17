NGX Week in Review: Market Capitalisation Slides by ₦712B as Financial Services Lead Trading Activity

Lagos, Aug. 16, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) closed a volatile week with its All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation (MC) slipping 0.77%, settling at 144,628.20 points and ₦91.502 trillion, respectively. This compares to 145,754.91 points and ₦92.214 trillion recorded the previous week, signalling a net erosion of ₦712 billion in investors’ wealth.

According to market analysts, the week reflected a cautious trading environment, characterized by three sessions of losses and two sessions of marginal gains, highlighting intermittent investor confidence amid sector-specific dynamics.

Market Breadth and Sector Performance

Most NGX indices closed lower, with notable exceptions including NGX Insurance (+8.21%), NGX AFR Div. Yield (+1.57%), and NGX Growth (+9.50%), indicating selective sectoral optimism. Analysts attributed these gains to insurance and growth-oriented equities benefiting from targeted capital inflows and favorable earnings reports.

Trading Volume and Activity Leaders

A total of 8.564 billion shares valued at ₦99.936 billion exchanged hands across 177,870 transactions, slightly lower than the 8.736 billion shares worth ₦134.577 billion traded last week.

The Financial Services sector dominated activity, with 6.916 billion shares worth ₦56.716 billion traded in 84,589 deals, accounting for 80.75% of turnover volume and 56.75% of total value. The Oil & Gas sector followed with 387.647 million shares (₦8.502 billion), while Agriculture contributed 315.540 million shares worth ₦6.019 billion, reflecting moderate investor interest.

Insurance stocks, including Universal Insurance, Linkage Assurance, and AIICO Insurance, collectively traded 2.787 billion shares worth ₦6.622 billion, representing 32.54% of total volume but only 6.63% of turnover value, underscoring high liquidity but lower per-share valuations.

Winners and Losers

A total of 50 equities appreciated, down from 66 last week, while 49 depreciated, up from 41, and 47 remained unchanged, indicating narrowing market breadth.

Leading decliners included:

• UPDC Plc: –₦1.40

• Livingtrust Mortgage Bank: –₦0.80

• Berger Paints: –₦5.50

• VFD Group: –₦1.50

• Unilever Nigeria Plc: –₦8.20

Top gainers were:

• Mutual Benefits: +₦0.93 (31.85%)

• Tripple Gee: +₦1.30 (30.23%)

• Sunu Assurances: +₦1.19 (23.80%)

• Mecure Industries: +₦3.25 (20.50%)

• Deap Capital: +₦0.26 (19.26%)

Analyst Commentary

According to Chinedu Eze, equity analyst at Lagos Capital Partners, “The market’s modest decline this week largely reflects profit-taking in heavyweight stocks, coupled with selective buying in the insurance and growth sectors. While overall sentiment remains cautious, pockets of opportunity remain for investors targeting high-yield equities.”

Ngozi Okafor, market strategist at Zenith Advisory, added: “The significant contribution of financial services to turnover shows sustained investor appetite, but we anticipate that upcoming corporate earnings and macroeconomic indicators could dictate market direction in the coming week.”

Overall, the NGX exhibited a mixed trading pattern, with sectoral divergences driving selective gains despite broader declines, signaling a market in search of direction amid ongoing economic and corporate developments.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.