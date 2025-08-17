📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
FirstBank Agric Expo 2025
Crime & Justice

NDLEA Seizes N7.8bn Worth of Opioids, Nabs Notorious 36-Year-Old Drug Kingpin in Rivers, Delta States

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted large consignments of illicit opioids valued at over N7.8 billion and arrested a 36-year-old suspected drug kingpin believed to be at the center of a major drug trafficking syndicate operating across Rivers and Delta States.

Naija247news gathered that the breakthrough operation followed months of coordinated intelligence and surveillance efforts by NDLEA agents, who tracked the suspect’s movements and intercepted the illegal drugs in what is being described as one of the most significant seizures in recent times.

According to Naija247news, the operation led to the discovery of vast quantities of Tramadol and other highly addictive pharmaceutical opioids hidden in warehouses and private residences in Port Harcourt and Warri. The drugs, packed in sealed cartons and concealed under false compartments, were meant for distribution across major Nigerian cities.

Naija247news understands that the arrested suspect, whose identity is being withheld pending further investigation, is believed to have managed a complex network of couriers and suppliers across several southern states, posing as a legitimate pharmaceutical distributor to evade law enforcement detection.

Naija247news gathered that NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), praised the agency’s operatives for their diligence, noting that the arrest marks a critical blow against organized drug trafficking rings in the country. He reiterated the agency’s resolve to dismantle all illegal drug networks and bring offenders to justice.

Naija247news reports that several accomplices connected to the suspect are currently being pursued by the agency, while the confiscated drugs have been transferred to NDLEA facilities for proper documentation and destruction.

Authorities say the bust underscores the growing sophistication of drug cartels operating within Nigeria, and the importance of ongoing inter-agency collaboration in the fight against narcotics.

According to Naija247news, the NDLEA has intensified its crackdown on illicit drug operations in the past year, leading to multiple seizures, arrests, and successful prosecutions across the country.

Naija247news understands that the suspect will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations, as the agency calls for public support in exposing similar networks.

