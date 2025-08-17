📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
N150m Fine for any Banks caught “Hawking Naira Notes”, CBN warns

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Abeokuta, Ogun State – August 2025 – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has called on Nigerians to actively report any hawking or sale of new naira notes at parties, social events, or via informal channels, urging vigilance against insiders aiding the illegal trade.

Speaking at the CBN Fair in Abeokuta, Paul Onuoha, Head of Currency Operations and Branch Management, stressed that the ongoing illegal bank notes trade is facilitated by insiders within deposit banks. He warned that any commercial bank caught aiding the hawking of new naira notes would face a N150 million fine, and if multiple branches are involved, the penalty would multiply accordingly.

Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, Acting Director of CBN Corporate Communications, reinforced the importance of the naira as a national symbol, urging Nigerians not to spray, mutilate, hawk, or counterfeit the currency. She said the fair, themed “Driving Alternative Payment Channels as Tools for Financial Inclusion, Growth and Accelerated Economic Development”, provides a platform to engage the public on CBN policies aimed at economic stability and financial inclusion.

“The CBN will continue to ensure availability of clean currency,” Ali emphasized, adding that the bank’s initiatives under Governor Olayemi Cardoso have boosted foreign investments, trade balances, and financial inclusion rates. Key policies include exchange rate unification, bank recapitalization, the non-resident BVN, and the Unified Complaints Tracking System (UCTS).

Malik Ololade, CBN Abeokuta Branch Controller, described the fair as a vital public enlightenment program to educate Nigerians on monetary policy, digital payments, consumer protection, and financial literacy. “This event fosters two-way communication, enabling the CBN to explain policies while listening to public concerns and feedback,” he said.

The CBN’s call underscores the bank’s commitment to monetary stability, financial inclusion, and the protection of Nigeria’s currency.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonyehttps://naija247news.com/
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors. He reports on energy policy, market trends, and sustainability with a focus on informing public discourse and decision-makers.

