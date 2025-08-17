FCMB, FMO Launch ₦20M AgriTech Investment Readiness Programme for Nigerian Startups

Lagos, Nigeria – August 2025 – First City Monument Bank (FCMB) in partnership with the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO) has unveiled the FCMB–FMO AgriTech Investment Readiness Programme 2025, a strategic initiative aimed at identifying, supporting, and financing Nigeria’s most promising agritech startups and SMEs.

The programme, developed in collaboration with Heave Ventures, seeks to enhance access to capital, improve investment readiness, and foster scalability for innovative agritech businesses across Nigeria.

A competitive grant prize pool of ₦20 million will be awarded to ventures deemed best positioned for investment. The initiative also integrates digital learning and fundability scoring via the Zimara platform, which leverages alternative data and established readiness benchmarks to identify bankable ventures.

Applications are now open at http://on.fcmb.com/AgricTech-Hackathon and will remain accessible from August 8 to September 12, 2025. Following the application period, the top twenty startups will undergo an intensive 6-week investment readiness programme, culminating in a pitch presentation to a panel of esteemed funders in October 2025.

Mr. Kudzai Gumunyu, Divisional Head of Agribusiness & Non-Oil Exports at FCMB, said:

“This programme is more than providing traditional funding; it is a commitment to nurturing and empowering agritech startups to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s agribusiness landscape. It reflects our mission to drive inclusive and sustainable growth through an African-rooted ecosystem that connects people, capital, and markets.”

Abiodun Lawal, CEO of Heave Ventures, added:

“Scaling agribusiness innovation has the potential to revitalise entire value chains — from production to processing to export — creating millions of jobs, boosting foreign exchange earnings, and positioning Africa as a vital global food and agri-tech supplier. Agriculture is a powerful lever against poverty and unemployment, and FCMB and FMO’s support will accelerate this journey.”

The FCMB–FMO AgriTech Investment Readiness Programme reinforces both institutions’ commitment to empowering innovative agritech solutions, supporting sustainable agriculture, and driving Nigeria’s economic growth.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.