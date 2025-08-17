CardinalStone Revises FirstHoldCo FY’25 Outlook Amid Asset Quality Concerns, Forecasts 4.7% Gross Earnings Growth

Lagos, Nigeria – Following the release of FirstHoldCo Plc’s (FIRSTHOLDCO) half-year 2025 results, which showed Profit Before Tax (PBT) down 13.6% year-on-year (YoY) to ₦356.1 billion and Profit After Tax (PAT) declining 20.7% YoY to ₦289.8 billion, investment firm CardinalStone has revised its full-year estimates for the financial holding company.

The research house maintains its view of diverging earnings dynamics for FY’25, with resilient core income growth offset by weakening non-core revenues. However, it has shifted its analytical emphasis toward asset quality, following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive on the unwinding of forbearance exposures and strict compliance with the Single Obligor Limit (SOL).

Asset Quality Under Spotlight

FirstHoldCo’s management has reaffirmed its commitment to exit all forbearance-linked positions within 2025, a move that will have significant implications for provisioning and loan-loss recognition. CardinalStone now expects the Group to renegotiate tenors for certain facilities and stagger provisioning across the year, given the limited earnings capacity to absorb shocks within a single period.

Two major forborne loan exposures were reclassified in Q2’25, pushing the Group’s Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio to 12.9% in H1’25 from 10.2% in FY’24. This drove net impairment charges up 99.4% YoY to ₦185.4 billion, with coverage ratios sliding to 38.8% from 54.8%.

CardinalStone has, however, revised loan-loss provisioning estimates downward to ₦450.6 billion (+5.7% YoY) from a prior ₦656.3 billion forecast, citing management’s re-tenoring strategy. As such, cost-of-risk is projected at 4.7% in FY’25, in line with management’s guidance of above 3.0%.

Revenue Outlook: Interest Income to Drive Performance

CardinalStone forecasts that FirstHoldCo’s financial performance in 2025 will hinge on the pass-through of interest income to net earnings. Interest income is projected to grow 20.2% YoY to ₦2.9 trillion, supported by repricing of risk assets and targeted deployment of capital into high-yield investments.

That said, the modest 0.4% Year-to-Date (YtD) increase in Interest Earning Assets (IEAs) to ₦17.5 trillion is seen as a downside risk.

On the non-interest revenue (NIR) side, the Group’s strength in fee income (+29.7% YoY in H1’25, with a 5-year CAGR of 24.1%) remains a bright spot. Yet, the outlook is tempered by fair value losses and the normalisation of exceptional prior gains.

Overall, CardinalStone now expects gross earnings to rise just 4.7% YoY to ₦3.4 trillion, with interest income accounting for roughly 86%. PBT and PAT are projected at ₦675.2 billion (-15.2% YoY) and ₦540.2 billion (-18.6% YoY), respectively, translating to an EPS forecast of ₦13.25.

Recapitalisation Efforts Ongoing

On capital raising, FirstHoldCo has already secured ₦147.0 billion in the first phase of its recapitalisation programme. The second phase aims to raise ₦350.0 billion via staggered private placements, ensuring compliance with the CBN’s capital adequacy directive ahead of the stipulated deadline.

This fresh capital injection is expected to shore up Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) and improve the outlook for dividend distributions in subsequent years.

Valuation and Recommendation

CardinalStone has raised its 12-month Target Price (TP) to ₦35.31 (from ₦28.21), reflecting adjustments in blended valuation metrics. At a reference price of ₦32.85, this TP implies a 7.5% potential upside, maintaining a HOLD recommendation.

The revised TP assumes a conservative 0.5x Price-to-Book (P/B) multiple compared to the Middle East & Africa (MEA) peer mean of 1.1x, in line with FirstHoldCo’s 5-year historical average.

Bottom Line

CardinalStone’s latest coverage underscores the tightrope FirstHoldCo must walk in 2025—balancing strong interest income growth with mounting asset quality pressures and provisioning requirements. The Group’s success in exiting forbearance exposures, executing recapitalisation plans, and sustaining non-interest income growth will determine whether its recovery trajectory holds in a tougher regulatory a

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.