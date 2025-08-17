📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
APC Secures Victory in Adamawa Ganye Constituency By-Election

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has retained its hold on the Ganye State Constituency seat in the Adamawa State House of Assembly following a keenly contested by-election held on Saturday, August 17, 2025.

Naija247news reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the APC candidate, Hon. Salihu Mohammed Ganye, as the winner after securing the highest number of valid votes cast during the poll. The by-election was conducted to fill the vacant legislative seat following the death of the former lawmaker, Hon. Musa Jauro, earlier this year.

Naija247news gathered that the election witnessed a significant turnout of voters across the constituency, despite concerns about voter apathy and security challenges in some parts of Adamawa State. Electoral materials reportedly arrived early at most polling units, and voting commenced as scheduled under the watch of security agencies and election observers.

According to Naija247news, Hon. Salihu Mohammed Ganye polled a total of 13,420 votes to defeat his closest rival, Malam Abdulrahman Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 9,870 votes. Other candidates from minority parties trailed far behind, collectively amassing less than 1,000 votes.

Naija247news understands that the victory was largely credited to the APC’s grassroots mobilization and the political goodwill of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s administration in the state, which has been working closely with federal structures to consolidate political stability.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, declared the results officially at the constituency collation centre in Ganye, assuring citizens of the Commission’s commitment to free, fair, and transparent electoral processes.

Naija247news gathered that the by-election was largely peaceful, with no major incidents of violence reported. Several civil society groups and international observers monitored the election and commended INEC for improvements in logistics and voter verification procedures.

In his victory speech, Hon. Salihu expressed gratitude to the people of Ganye for their trust and pledged to continue the developmental strides of his predecessor. He also called on his opponents to join hands with him in fostering unity and development in the constituency.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

CardinalStone Revises FirstHoldCo FY’25 Outlook Amid Asset Quality Concerns, Forecasts 4.7% Gross Earnings Growth

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Nigeria – Following the release of FirstHoldCo Plc’s (FIRSTHOLDCO) half-year 2025 results, which showed Profit Before Tax (PBT) down 13.6% year-on-year (YoY) to ₦356.1 billion and Profit After Tax (PAT) declining 20.7% YoY to...

NDLEA Seizes N7.8bn Worth of Opioids, Nabs Notorious 36-Year-Old Drug Kingpin in Rivers, Delta States

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted large consignments of illicit opioids valued at over N7.8 billion and arrested a 36-year-old suspected drug kingpin believed to be at...

Tinubu Committed to Rule of Law, Won’t Succumb to Opposition Blackmail Over EFCC Investigations – APC Chieftain

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Ahmed Bala, has strongly dismissed allegations that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to target...

Tinubu Commends Yilwatda, APC Candidates Over Sweeping By-Election Victories

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Governor Caleb Mutfwang Yilwatda of Plateau State and candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on their “emphatic victory” in the recently concluded legislative by-elections held across several states....

