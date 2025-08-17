APC Secures Victory in Adamawa Ganye Constituency By-Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has retained its hold on the Ganye State Constituency seat in the Adamawa State House of Assembly following a keenly contested by-election held on Saturday, August 17, 2025.

Naija247news reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the APC candidate, Hon. Salihu Mohammed Ganye, as the winner after securing the highest number of valid votes cast during the poll. The by-election was conducted to fill the vacant legislative seat following the death of the former lawmaker, Hon. Musa Jauro, earlier this year.

Naija247news gathered that the election witnessed a significant turnout of voters across the constituency, despite concerns about voter apathy and security challenges in some parts of Adamawa State. Electoral materials reportedly arrived early at most polling units, and voting commenced as scheduled under the watch of security agencies and election observers.

According to Naija247news, Hon. Salihu Mohammed Ganye polled a total of 13,420 votes to defeat his closest rival, Malam Abdulrahman Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 9,870 votes. Other candidates from minority parties trailed far behind, collectively amassing less than 1,000 votes.

Naija247news understands that the victory was largely credited to the APC’s grassroots mobilization and the political goodwill of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s administration in the state, which has been working closely with federal structures to consolidate political stability.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, declared the results officially at the constituency collation centre in Ganye, assuring citizens of the Commission’s commitment to free, fair, and transparent electoral processes.

Naija247news gathered that the by-election was largely peaceful, with no major incidents of violence reported. Several civil society groups and international observers monitored the election and commended INEC for improvements in logistics and voter verification procedures.

In his victory speech, Hon. Salihu expressed gratitude to the people of Ganye for their trust and pledged to continue the developmental strides of his predecessor. He also called on his opponents to join hands with him in fostering unity and development in the constituency.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.