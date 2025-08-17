Analysts bullish on Nigeria’s Interest Rates Cut as Inflation Eases to 21.88% in July

Abuja, Aug. 16, 2025 – Analysts are increasingly anticipating a cut in Nigeria’s benchmark interest rate following the release of July inflation data, which showed a fourth consecutive monthly decline. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that consumer prices rose 21.88% year-on-year in July, down from 22.22% in June, while month-on-month inflation edged up to 1.99% from 1.68%.

Economists said the moderation in headline inflation, coupled with stable currency and falling gasoline prices, strengthens the case for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to begin easing borrowing costs, currently at a record 27.5%. “The sequential decline in inflation signals a disinflationary trend, giving the CBN room for a measured rate cut in September,” said Chuka Okoye, senior economist at Zenith Research.

Food price inflation, a key driver of Nigeria’s headline figure, ticked up slightly to 22.7% in July from 22% in June, while core inflation—excluding volatile agricultural produce and energy—slowed to 21.3% from 22.8%, reflecting underlying easing pressures. Analysts noted that the start of the harvest season and improvements in fuel distribution from Dangote Refinery could further support lower inflation.

Oluwaseun Adebanjo, a financial markets strategist, added, “If energy and food prices remain stable, the CBN is well-positioned to trim interest rates, which would lower borrowing costs, support credit growth, and stimulate private sector activity.”

The CBN has held rates at 27.5% for the last three meetings, citing caution over persistent price pressures. However, economists widely agree that the latest data points to a gradual shift toward easier monetary policy, potentially revitalizing investment and consumption in key sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.