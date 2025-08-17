📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Analysis

Analysts bullish on Nigeria’s Interest Rates Cut as Inflation Eases to 21.88% in July

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 16, 2025 – Analysts are increasingly anticipating a cut in Nigeria’s benchmark interest rate following the release of July inflation data, which showed a fourth consecutive monthly decline. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that consumer prices rose 21.88% year-on-year in July, down from 22.22% in June, while month-on-month inflation edged up to 1.99% from 1.68%.

Economists said the moderation in headline inflation, coupled with stable currency and falling gasoline prices, strengthens the case for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to begin easing borrowing costs, currently at a record 27.5%. “The sequential decline in inflation signals a disinflationary trend, giving the CBN room for a measured rate cut in September,” said Chuka Okoye, senior economist at Zenith Research.

Food price inflation, a key driver of Nigeria’s headline figure, ticked up slightly to 22.7% in July from 22% in June, while core inflation—excluding volatile agricultural produce and energy—slowed to 21.3% from 22.8%, reflecting underlying easing pressures. Analysts noted that the start of the harvest season and improvements in fuel distribution from Dangote Refinery could further support lower inflation.

Oluwaseun Adebanjo, a financial markets strategist, added, “If energy and food prices remain stable, the CBN is well-positioned to trim interest rates, which would lower borrowing costs, support credit growth, and stimulate private sector activity.”

The CBN has held rates at 27.5% for the last three meetings, citing caution over persistent price pressures. However, economists widely agree that the latest data points to a gradual shift toward easier monetary policy, potentially revitalizing investment and consumption in key sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Rice, Beans, Vegetable Oil, Maize & Wheat Prices Fall as Nigeria’s Inflation Eases to 21.88%
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

