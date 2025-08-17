📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Quoted Companies

Access Holdings Pledges $100M Support to Boost Zambia’s Energy and Agriculture Sectors

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Lusaka, Zambia – August 2025 – Access Holdings Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to Zambia’s energy and agriculture sectors following a high-level meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema at the State House in Lusaka. The discussions focused on addressing power generation challenges, enhancing infrastructure, and supporting strategic investments to drive national growth.

President Hichilema highlighted Zambia’s current power generation and transmission shortages and stressed the importance of private sector investment, particularly in agriculture and digital transformation, as key drivers of the country’s economic strategy.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings, praised Zambia’s bold economic reforms, especially in the energy sector, describing them as pivotal in creating a conducive environment for strategic investments. “Access Holdings stands ready to finance transformative projects that will strengthen Zambia’s power generation, transmission, and distribution capacity. Our financing arrangements of up to $100 million are designed to catalyse development in sectors that matter most to the economy,” he said.

Lishala Situmbeko, CEO of Access Bank Zambia, disclosed ongoing partnerships with IDC subsidiaries and plans to invest 450 million Zambian kwacha in critical infrastructure projects. With the mining sector, particularly copper production projected to reach 1 million metric tonnes by year-end, reliable power is crucial to sustaining industrial growth.

The group also reiterated its commitment to supporting agriculture and advancing digital transformation, in line with Zambia’s broader growth agenda. Government officials, including Special Assistant for Finance and Investments Jito Kayumba and Economic Advisor Pamela Nakamba, lauded Access Holdings for aligning its investments with national priorities.

As a leading African financial services group, Access Holdings continues to work closely with the Zambian government and private sector stakeholders to deliver sustainable economic impact.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

