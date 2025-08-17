Access Holdings Plc Announces Delay in Half-Year 2025 Audited Results, NGX Grants Filing Extension

Naija247news – Access Holdings Plc has announced a delay in publishing its Interim Audited Financial Statements for the half year ended June 30, 2025. The delay is attributed to the complex post-completion audit work arising from its newly acquired sub-subsidiaries within the banking group.

In a regulatory disclosure, the company confirmed that the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) has approved an extension of time, allowing Access Holdings to file the results on or before September 29, 2025, subject to final clearance from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Furthermore, the company reminded its insiders that the previously declared Closed Period for transactions on Access Holdings’ securities remains in effect and will continue until 24 hours after the financial statements are officially released.

This development comes as investors and analysts closely monitor the performance of the tier-one banking group following its recent acquisitions and restructuring moves.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.