Tinubu Approves N16.7 Billion for Emergency Reconstruction of Collapsed Mokwa Bridge

In response to the devastating flood that recently collapsed the critical Mokwa Bridge in Niger State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the immediate release of N16.7 billion for its swift reconstruction, Naija247news reports.

The bridge, which serves as a major link between the North and South regions of Nigeria, caved in following heavy flooding, causing significant disruption to vehicular movement and economic activities. Naija247news understands that the Federal Government’s prompt intervention aims to restore the vital transport route as quickly as possible, given its strategic national importance.

According to Naija247news, the approval came after the Federal Ministry of Works submitted an emergency reconstruction plan to the President, highlighting the urgent need for the bridge to be rebuilt to prevent further economic losses and to ensure the safety of road users.

Naija247news gathered that the N16.7 billion fund will be disbursed through the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) under the Ministry of Finance.

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc have been mobilized to the site for immediate commencement of reconstruction and temporary alternative routes have been created to ease traffic gridlock caused by the collapse.

Naija247news understands that commuters and transporters have faced considerable delays and detours since the bridge collapse, which has strained logistics and the supply of goods across the region. The impact has been particularly severe for agricultural producers and freight operators, many of whom rely on the Mokwa-Jebba road corridor.

President Tinubu, in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, emphasized that the reconstruction of the Mokwa Bridge is not just an infrastructure issue, but a matter of national economic security. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to infrastructure renewal, particularly in flood-prone regions affected by climate change.

Naija247news reports that engineers have begun preliminary works at the site, including soil analysis and debris removal, ahead of full-scale reconstruction. The Federal Government has also directed the Ministry of Environment and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency to monitor and implement long-term flood mitigation plans in the area.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.