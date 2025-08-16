Tinubu Appoints Policy Expert Opeyemi Agbaje as New PENCOM Chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of renowned policy analyst and governance expert, Mr. Opeyemi Agbaje, as the new Chairman of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), in a strategic move aimed at reinforcing the administration’s commitment to pension reform and financial system oversight.

Naija247news gathered that the appointment was officially conveyed through a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and is expected to take immediate effect, pending necessary legislative confirmation as stipulated by the PENCOM Act.

Naija247news understands that Mr. Agbaje, a respected figure in Nigeria’s public policy landscape, brings over three decades of experience in law, finance, and policy research. He is the founder of RTC Advisory Services Ltd, a prominent strategy and economics consulting firm based in Lagos. He has also served as a lecturer at the Lagos Business School and has been a frequent contributor to national policy debates.

According to Naija247news, stakeholders in the pension industry have expressed cautious optimism about Agbaje’s appointment, citing his longstanding advocacy for institutional reform and transparency. Many believe his professional background could bring much-needed innovation to the regulatory body responsible for safeguarding over N17 trillion in pension assets.

Naija247news reports that the appointment comes at a critical period for PENCOM, which is under pressure to expand pension coverage to the informal sector and ensure improved compliance from employers across both public and private sectors. The Commission has recently come under scrutiny over allegations of administrative inefficiencies and delayed remittances.

Mr. Agbaje is expected to spearhead strategic policy initiatives to deepen pension penetration, improve fund governance, and reinforce public trust in the pension system. Naija247news understands that part of his mandate will also involve liaising closely with the National Assembly, labour unions, and the financial services industry to accelerate reforms within the sector.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.