Reps launch probe into certificate racketeering in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

16, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The House of Representatives has launched a probe into certificate racketeering in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, vowing to tackle the menace head-on. A joint committee, led by Chairman Abubakar Fulata, has been mandated to investigate the alleged racketeering and report back to the House for further legislative actions.

Investigation Underway

The committee has begun its probe, conducting oversight visits to relevant government agencies and organizing a public investigative hearing to gather more information. Stakeholders, including the National Universities Commission (NUC), Ministry of Education, and vice-chancellors of private universities, have been invited to shed light on the issue. The committee aims to identify the root causes of certificate racketeering and propose solutions to curb the practice.

Collaboration with Agencies

The House of Representatives is working closely with agencies like NUC, Ministry of Education, and National Youth Service Corps to tackle certificate racketeering. These agencies play a crucial role in ensuring the integrity of Nigeria’s education system, and their collaboration with the committee is expected to yield positive results.

Legislative Action

The House of Representatives has mandated the committee to investigate and report back for further legislative actions. The committee’s findings and recommendations are expected to inform policy decisions aimed at stopping certificate racketeering and ensuring the integrity of Nigeria’s education system.

The House of Representatives’ probe into certificate racketeering is a welcome development, and Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the outcome. The committee’s investigation and proposed solutions will help to restore the integrity of Nigeria’s education system and ensure that our certificates are worth the paper they’re written on. We expect the committee to conduct a thorough investigation and come up with recommendations that will put an end to this menace.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.