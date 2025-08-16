📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Politics & Governance

Reps launch probe into certificate racketeering in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

16, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The House of Representatives has launched a probe into certificate racketeering in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, vowing to tackle the menace head-on. A joint committee, led by Chairman Abubakar Fulata, has been mandated to investigate the alleged racketeering and report back to the House for further legislative actions.

Investigation Underway

The committee has begun its probe, conducting oversight visits to relevant government agencies and organizing a public investigative hearing to gather more information. Stakeholders, including the National Universities Commission (NUC), Ministry of Education, and vice-chancellors of private universities, have been invited to shed light on the issue. The committee aims to identify the root causes of certificate racketeering and propose solutions to curb the practice.

Collaboration with Agencies

The House of Representatives is working closely with agencies like NUC, Ministry of Education, and National Youth Service Corps to tackle certificate racketeering. These agencies play a crucial role in ensuring the integrity of Nigeria’s education system, and their collaboration with the committee is expected to yield positive results.

Legislative Action

The House of Representatives has mandated the committee to investigate and report back for further legislative actions. The committee’s findings and recommendations are expected to inform policy decisions aimed at stopping certificate racketeering and ensuring the integrity of Nigeria’s education system.

The House of Representatives’ probe into certificate racketeering is a welcome development, and Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the outcome. The committee’s investigation and proposed solutions will help to restore the integrity of Nigeria’s education system and ensure that our certificates are worth the paper they’re written on. We expect the committee to conduct a thorough investigation and come up with recommendations that will put an end to this menace.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

