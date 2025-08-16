Osun Operates Without Security Votes, Adeleke Insists

16, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a bold move, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has revealed that his administration operates without security votes, a decision that has sparked interest and debate in political circles. According to Governor Adeleke, all security-related expenditures are processed through budgetary provisions, adhering strictly to public finance laws and regulations.

A New Approach to Security Funding

Governor Adeleke’s administration has taken a unique approach to funding security in the state. By not operating security votes, the state is able to conserve resources for developmental projects. The governor emphasized that Osun needs every available resource to address its developmental challenges, prioritizing infrastructure, agriculture, health, and other key sectors. This approach has raised questions about the effectiveness of security votes and whether they are necessary for state governments.

Prioritizing Development Over Security Votes

The governor’s spokesperson further clarified that Governor Adeleke hasn’t borrowed a kobo or drawn personal security votes, attributing the administration’s financial health to fiscal discipline and reduced overhead costs. This move demonstrates the administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability in governance. By prioritizing development over security votes, the Adeleke-led administration is sending a strong message about its priorities and values.

A Model for Other States?

The Osun State government’s decision to operate without security votes could be a model for other states to follow. As the debate around security votes continues, Governor Adeleke’s approach offers a fresh perspective on how states can manage their resources effectively. By focusing on development and fiscal discipline, Osun State is setting an example that other states could learn from. Only time will tell if this approach will yield positive results for the state and its people.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.