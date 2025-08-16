Ogun By-Election: PDP Candidate Alleges Intimidation by APC Agents, Demands INEC’s Intervention

Tensions flared during the recently concluded Ogun State by-election as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate raised allegations of harassment and voter intimidation allegedly perpetrated by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija247news gathered that the PDP candidate, contesting the vacant Ijebu North II State Constituency seat in the Ogun State House of Assembly, made the claims shortly after casting his vote on Saturday. He alleged that APC supporters and political thugs attempted to disrupt voting activities in certain polling units while targeting PDP loyalists for harassment.

Naija247news understands that the candidate, whose name has not been disclosed due to security concerns, claimed that PDP polling agents were threatened and forcibly removed from several voting centres, particularly in Ijebu Igbo and surrounding areas. The situation, he said, caused panic among voters and contributed to voter apathy in parts of the constituency.

According to Naija247news, the candidate further accused security personnel of turning a blind eye to the activities of the APC agents, raising doubts about the neutrality of law enforcement agencies in the election process. He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the alleged breaches and ensure the sanctity of the votes cast.

Naija247news reports that INEC officials at the state level acknowledged receiving complaints from multiple parties and have promised to look into the allegations. However, the commission maintained that the general conduct of the election was peaceful, with only isolated incidents recorded.

Naija247news understands that local observers monitoring the by-election confirmed pockets of tension across several wards but noted that the voting process proceeded smoothly in many areas despite the accusations.

Meanwhile, APC leaders in the state have denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and an attempt to discredit the electoral process. They insisted that their party had conducted itself within the bounds of the law and welcomed any independent probe by electoral authorities.

Naija247news gathered that the by-election attracted significant attention due to its strategic relevance in shaping party dominance within the Ogun State Assembly ahead of future elections. Both parties have since traded blame over the conduct of their supporters, raising fresh concerns about election-related violence in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.